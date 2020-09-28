Van driver (50s) killed in crash in Co Dublin

A man (50s) has been killed in a single vehicle crash in Dublin this afternoon.

The collision took place on the M1 Northbound between Junction 3 Swords - Junction 4 Donabate at around 12.45pm.

He was the sole driver and occupant of a van and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remains closed for a technical examination and Gardaí have appealed for information.

"Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dash-cam footage, to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111," said a spokesperson.

Online Editors