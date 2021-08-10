| 13.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Vaccines are holding ground against Covid, but they can’t fight the virus alone

At the Guinness Gates on Market Street, painted by artist Aches, people celebrate the reopening. Photo: Stephen Collins Expand

Close

At the Guinness Gates on Market Street, painted by artist Aches, people celebrate the reopening. Photo: Stephen Collins

At the Guinness Gates on Market Street, painted by artist Aches, people celebrate the reopening. Photo: Stephen Collins

At the Guinness Gates on Market Street, painted by artist Aches, people celebrate the reopening. Photo: Stephen Collins

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

The exact future shape of the pandemic is still something of a guessing game. Covid-19 vaccines are life-savers but we are also learning you can be double-jabbed or had the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot and still get the virus.

So as nearly 75pc of adults are now fully vaccinated should we be worried about post-vaccine breakthrough cases and how serious are they?

Reducing the risk

The HSE estimates around 18pc to 20pc of people who are now being diagnosed with Covid-19 have been fully vaccinated. Of the nearly 20,000 cases of the past fortnight 17pc were in people fully vaccinated.

Related topics

More On Tony Holohan

Most Watched

Privacy