Vaccines are holding ground against Covid, but they can’t fight the virus alone

The exact future shape of the pandemic is still something of a guessing game. Covid-19 vaccines are life-savers but we are also learning you can be double-jabbed or had the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot and still get the virus.

So as nearly 75pc of adults are now fully vaccinated should we be worried about post-vaccine breakthrough cases and how serious are they?

The HSE estimates around 18pc to 20pc of people who are now being diagnosed with Covid-19 have been fully vaccinated. Of the nearly 20,000 cases of the past fortnight 17pc were in people fully vaccinated.

This is not a surprise given that rising numbers of people have got their second jab and also the more infectious Delta variant is on the increase.

However, most fully vaccinated people who get the virus are just having a mild illness. The vaccines for the most part are holding ground and drastically reducing the risk of somebody getting very sick or being hospitalised. But as we are reminded no vaccine is 100pc effective.

There is more virus circulating and a greater number of Covid-19 daily cases. This is coupled with people resuming socialising at a time when a very infectious strain of the virus is dominant. It leaves vaccinated people at increased exposure. In the two weeks up to August 3 only 3pc of cases were in the vulnerable 65 years and older age group, showing the protective effect of vaccines.

Hospitalisation and severe illness

Some fully vaccinated people are being hospitalised and are also being admitted to intensive care. The numbers remain low when compared to the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Between April 1 and July 29 last, 143 patients whose vaccination status was known were treated in intensive care units in hospitals around Ireland. Around eight patients, 6pc of the total, were fully vaccinated. The majority, 112, were unvaccinated. Around 23 had just one jab. Of the 31 patients who were at least partially vaccinated, 27 had an underlying condition.

It highlights that people who are fully vaccinated, but have weakened immune systems, should choose safer options such as meeting outdoors until the end of the summer when around 90pc of adults are due to be double-jabbed.

There is also a growing possibility that booster shots in the form of another Covid-19 vaccine will be offered from early October, beginning with the most at-risk groups.



The majority of deaths due to the Delta variant are in the unvaccinated. There is still a lack of data on how many Covid-related deaths there have been among the fully vaccinated. More information would also be needed on what other conditions they had.

Passing on the virus

According to HSE clinical officer Dr Colm Henry a UK-React 1 study found fully vaccinated people may be less likely to pass the virus on to others compared to the unvaccinated. This is due to vaccinated people having a small viral load on average and therefore shedding less virus.

Other data from the Centres for Disease Control in the US suggests fully vaccinated people could have similar viral loads to someone unvaccinated and be at increased risk of transmission.

However, it may not be clear to fully vaccinated people that they are capable of infecting someone else if they themselves are unaware they have Covid-19. There have been instances where the fully vaccinated have passed it on to others although it is unclear how often.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has pointed to the risk of vaccinated people ignoring symptoms and infecting others.

“Public health doctors around the country are reporting that outbreaks are being notified to them that originated in symptomatic people attending workplaces, or eating out, or visiting friends.

“Please remember that you should stay at home if you have symptoms even if you are vaccinated, because you could still transmit Covid-19.

“Don’t drop your guard, because heading into work or meeting a friend while experiencing fever, cough, cold or flu symptoms, or loss of sense of smell and taste – that could be the beginning link that sets off a chain of transmission that leads to an outbreak in your community.”

Long Covid

Scientists in several countries are now investigating whether some fully vaccinated people who get the virus could suffer from long Covid symptoms, such as fatigue or shortness of breath, after the infection has cleared.

For now the view seems to be that since vaccines are very good at preventing serious illness, they are also effective in stopping long-term after-effects.

Sticking to the basics

Fully vaccinated people are benefiting from the high level of protection they have and the vaccination roll-out is still powering ahead.

The hope is that this wave will stabilise and wane in the coming weeks.

But in the meantime the basic public health measures around wearing masks, physical distancing and washing hands continue to be essential. It is also important to remember it will take one to two weeks after vaccination to get the best protection.