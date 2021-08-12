Covid-19 vaccines are preventing more than 13,000 cases of coronavirus every week in Ireland, Nphet modelling expert Professor Philip Nolan said.

Prof Nolan said that for every breakthrough case of Covid in fully-vaccinated people, the vaccines were preventing four other cases.

For every fully-vaccinated person that requires hospital treatment after a breakthrough case of Covid-19, vaccines are averting 10 to 12 severely ill cases requiring hospitalisation, the chair of the modelling advisory group said.

Prof Nolan said “at least” 120 hospitalisations per week were being averted for every million people, meaning close to 600 hospitalisations were being avoided in Ireland every week thanks to the protection of vaccines.

“What we don’t see is that for every fully vaccinated case, vaccines are preventing about 4 other cases. Vaccines are preventing at least 2,700 cases per week per million population, probably more.

“Similarly, for every vaccinated person who requires admission to hospital with a breakthrough infection, vaccines are averting 10-12 other severe infections and hospital admissions, at least 120 per week per million population,” Prof Nolan said on Twitter.

The increasing proportion of cases and hospitalisations in fully vaccinated people “is in line with expectations”, Mr Nolan said, adding that this tells public health officials that “vaccines are working, are highly effective, and are preventing a very large number of infections and hospitalisations”.

Prof Nolan said Nphet now expect 30pc of new cases and 15pc of hospitalisations to be in people who are fully vaccinated as the proportion of fully vaccinated people in Ireland increases.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly today said that 80pc of people over the age of 16 will be fully vaccinated by the end of this weekend. A total of three million people are now fully vaccinated in Ireland.

Prof Nolan said half of hospitalisations going forward will be people who are fully vaccinated once vaccine coverage hits 90pc of the population.

“If vaccine coverage increases to 90pc, the majority of cases, and close to half the hospital admissions will be in vaccinated people, but it is a smaller number of cases (two-thirds of that with 70pc coverage) and hospitalisations (less than half that with 70pc vaccination).

“The vaccines are highly effective. The more of us that are vaccinated, the greater our protection. Vaccines are not perfectly effective: we will need to help them by taking simple hygiene measures to prevent infection,” Prof Nolan said.