Vaccines for care homes delayed by need to use deep freeze for supplies

Nursing home residents in Ireland may have wait to receive the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine because of logistics around how it is packaged, it emerged yesterday.

Although they are a high- priority group, the vaccine must be kept in batches of 975 at a time and is problematic to bring to homes, which could mean wastage if sent to facilities with just 50 residents.

The difficulty posed by this in the UK has emerged in its plan for the vaccination programme after it became the first country to license the jab, with the roll-out planned from next week.

The go-ahead was given after its independent regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, said it assessed the data around the vaccine with “meticulous care” and deemed it safe and effective.

Regulators will be asked if it is possible to break down the vaccine, which has to be held at temperatures of less than –70C, into smaller batches to allow for distribution to nursing homes and other congregated facilities. Around three million doses are due for the Republic, spread out out over many months.

Northern Ireland is to get around 25,000, enough to immunise around 12,000 people, and the aim is to begin next week.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the Republic was waiting for approval from the European Medicines Agency, which is likely to come before the end of the month.

The logistics around getting the vaccine, which is 95pc effective, to nursing home residents is expected to be set out in the action plan being finalised by a task force that will report to the Taoiseach at the end of next week.

Ireland is hoping to get access to several potential vaccines over the coming months at a cost of around €117.6m and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly indicated it would be distributed free of charge, beginning with the most vulnerable and with healthcare workers.

Mr Martin said yesterday that nine ultra-low refrigeration trucks had been imported for the roll-out of the first Covid-19 vaccine.

The trucks arrived into Ireland on Tuesday this week and are currently parked up at Citywest.

They will be operational from next week and can be used to ferry the vital Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to regional locations from a central depot.

It is expected Ireland will set up some form of hubs to administer the vaccine, which has to be taken in two doses.

Once the vaccines are in the hubs, they can be stored at between 2C and 8C for up to five days. They can also be kept in Pfizer shipping boxes for 30 days.

In response to the UK decision, the European Medicines Agency said the longer approval procedure was more appropriate as it was based on more evidence and required more checks than the emergency procedure chosen by the UK.

It said it would decide by December 29 whether to provisionally authorise the vaccine for use in the EU.

The UK’s immunisation advisory committee said a “precautionary” approach should be taken in advising that pregnant women should not get the vaccine because there was “no data as yet on the safety of Covid-19 vaccines in pregnancy”.

The guidance adds: “Women should be advised not to come forward for vaccination if they may be pregnant or are planning a pregnancy within three months of the first dose.”

Meanwhile, only very specific high-risk children should be offered the vaccine.

“Following infection, almost all children will have asymptomatic infection or mild disease,” it said.

“There are very limited data on vaccination in adolescents, with no data on vaccination in younger children at this time.”

Respiratory physician Professor Wei Shen Lim told a London briefing those in the oldest age groups are to be vaccinated first.

He said he hoped that in the first phase of the vaccine programme, 99pc of the most clinically vulnerable would be covered.

Prof Wei said: “Prioritisation was based on the risk of dying from Covid-19 and, in order to protect the most vulnerable, we have prioritised the most vulnerable individuals first.

“The other element is protection of the NHS and the health and social care system, because by protecting the NHS we also protect lives.”

The respiratory doctor told the briefing the advice is aimed at maximising benefit from vaccines and therefore it’s aimed at the most vulnerable people – which are people in care homes.

“Whether or not the vaccine itself can be delivered to care homes is obviously an important point, and there will be some flexibility in terms of operational constraints.

“The advice is that every effort should be made to supply vaccines and offer vaccinations to care home residents, whether or not that is actually doable is dependent on deployment and implementation.”

He added: “The whole reason why a priority listing is required is because the vaccine supply will be limited in the first instance.”

