Vaccines developed at breakneck speed – but would you take them?

Will you take a Covid-19 vaccine when its your turn?

It’s a question that is set to occupy us intensely if the two first possible candidates from Pfizer and Moderna are licensed.

They have both been developed with remarkable speed and with innovative technology.

But can these same two drivers, which make them so impressive, also act to make the public cautious and slow to be the first in the queue?

Both vaccines were made with a method that uses mRNA technology. It’s the first time this has been employed for a vaccine.

This is different to conventional vaccines that take genetic information from a virus and cultivate it in a human cell. They take many years to develop.

The mRNA method just needs the virus’s genetic code.

Dr Piotr Kowalski, an emerging investigator for health and a special lecturer in advanced therapies at University College Cork’s School of Pharmacy, is also an inventor of two patents on RNA delivery technologies, so he is not surprised by the success of both companies.

He said the traditional vaccines utilise the inactivated virus or antigen protein itself, manufactured in a cell-based process that takes months to set up and run.

“With mRNA vaccines, the patient’s own body becomes the antigen factory.”

The speed with which mRNA vaccine candidates can be designed and produced is a key advantage of this new vaccine technology.

“For Moderna, it took a total of 25 days from sequence selection to vaccine manufacture.”

Everybody is looking for the scientific clinical data – which has yet to be released – but so far the information from both companies is promising, he said.

Both vaccines will be thoroughly scrutinised for efficacy and safety by regulatory bodies in the United States and Europe before being released to the market.

Dr Kowalski said in terms of reported side effects, both are mild or moderate, and there is nothing more concerning compared with established vaccines.

Both companies say they have had no “serious safety concerns” so far, but will continue to examine data.

The reported side effects, such as a sore arm or fever, are common to many vaccines.

Nevertheless, a major education campaign will be needed and the anti-vax campaigners are already out on social media.

Health workers will be among the first to be offered the vaccine, and it would reassure a lot of people if senior doctors were to be seen getting the two-dose injections.

He said the one benefit that has come out of this technology is the speed at which the companies could deliver a vaccine.

Dr Kowalski believes there will be no shortcuts in how the vaccines will be evaluated by regulatory authorities.

Pfizer – which developed the vaccine with the German company BioNTech – said its data so far shows its is 90pc effective against Covid-19. Moderna reported its vaccine is 94.5pc effective.

The Pfizer vaccine has been described as attacking the virus in more ways than one.

“The vaccine hinders Covid-19 from gaining access to our cells,” said BioNTech.

“But even if the virus manages to find a way in, then the T-cells bash it over the head and eliminate it.

"We have trained the immune system very well to perfect these two defensive moves.

“We now know that the virus can’t defend itself against these mechanisms.”

Ireland should get around three million doses of the Pfizer vaccine over the next year.

If Moderna and the European Commission agree on 160m doses, we will get around 1.6m doses of that vaccine too.

Juan Andres, chief technical operations and quality officer at Moderna, said: “We believe that our investments in mRNA delivery technology and manufacturing process development will allow us to store and ship our Covid-19 vaccine candidate at temperatures commonly found in readily available pharmaceutical freezers and refrigerators.

“We are pleased to submit these extended stability conditions for mRNA-1273 to regulators for approval.

“The ability to store our vaccine for up to six months at -20C, including up to 30 days at normal refrigerator conditions after thawing, is an important development and would enable simpler distribution and more flexibility to facilitate wider-scale vaccination in the United States and other parts of the world.”

There is much work going on behind the scenes and we can expect more exciting developments in the coming weeks as Pfizer and Moderna prepare to submit their applications for emergency authorisation.

Yesterday it was announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) human medicines committee has started a rolling review of Moderna’s vaccine candidate against Covid-19, following the confirmation of eligibility for submission on October 14 .

Stéphane Bancel, chief executive of Moderna, said: “The start of the rolling review process marks an important next step as we continue to advance mRNA-1273 in collaboration with European regulatory authorities.

“We will continue our ongoing dialogue with the EMA as we seek to develop a safe and effective vaccine.

"We are also scaling up global manufacturing with our strategic partners Lonza of Switzerland, and ROVI of Spain, to be able to deliver approximately 500 million doses per year and possibly up to 1 billion doses per year, beginning in 2021.”

It is unclear how long it will take for both vaccines to go through the regulatory process.

If they are licensed, an unprecedented global rollout will get under way and it will be the start of a long road on the fightback against the virus that has upturned our world.