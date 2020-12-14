‘Vaccine won’t have impact on trajectory of Covid-19 for months’ – Ronan Glynn explains how jab was developed so quickly

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, has outlined in a statement how the vaccine has been invented so quickly

A Covid-19 vaccine won’t have an impact on the trajectory of coronavirus in Ireland for “months to come”, deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn has said.

As Ireland is on the cusp of deploying at least two Covid-19 vaccinations, Dr Glynn has explained how these have been invented so quickly.

He also stressed that the most important thing is that people are willing to be vaccinated, quoting a survey that 45pc have said they definitely will while 28pc said they probably will.

In order to tackle misinformation, Dr Glynn has outlined three reasons on how these vaccines were invented quicker than normal.

"Normally, it takes about 10 years to develop a new vaccine, to make sure it is safe and effective, and to make enough of it for everyone who needs it,” he said in a statement.

“There are several reasons why this timeline has been really cut down for Covid-19 vaccine candidates.

“First, there have been enormous levels of investment and scientific and medical research, on a scale never previously seen in vaccine development.

“Second, because of the high number of new cases of Covid-19 across the world, the vaccine trials were able to quickly measure differences in disease risk between those who received the vaccine and those who got the placebo or dummy vaccine.”

“Third, many of the processes which normally take place one after the other in vaccine development have instead been running in parallel. For example, large scale manufacturing of vaccines started even before the results of phase three trials were available.

"Similarly, regulators and those developing the vaccines started their conversations very early in the process so that the regulators were aware of developments and so that the process of authorisation can now be as swift as possible.”

Dr Glynn added that people should take “great encouragement” from the vaccination developments, however, there are still barriers to overcome, noting the unwillingness of people to get vaccinated and misinformation.

"Of course, many people will have questions. They will no doubt be faced with rumour and misinformation, particularly online,” he said.

"To counter this, transparency and trust must be the cornerstone of our approach to addressing uncertainties and building vaccine confidence. Healthcare professionals – our doctors, nurses, pharmacists and allied health professionals – all across the country will have a central role to play in this process, just as they have been the foundation upon which the entire response to Covid-19 to date has been premised.”

The Deputy CMO stressed that we are “not through this yet” and the public must continue to keep their guard up as the vaccine will not have any positive impact for months to come.

“Through people’s collective efforts we have avoided to the greatest extent possible the devastating impact that Covid-19 has had across Europe over the past two months, with greater levels of mortality than those experienced last spring,” he said.

“But, we are not through this yet. This virus doesn’t care that we have done well recently. It doesn’t care that we are tired or that we are desperate to see our families and friends.

"It is no less dangerous now than it was last March. A vaccine will not have any positive impact on the trajectory of this disease for months to come.

“In the meantime, we must continue to hold firm; to paraphrase Mike Ryan, we need to continue to do all we can to save lives now, not the lives we promise to save next year. Let’s see this through together.”

