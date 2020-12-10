| 6.5°C Dublin

Vaccine roll out: How problems from super cooling to scepticism will have to be solved

Ethel Murdoch (95) from Liverpool receives her coronavirus vaccine at Aintree University Hospital as the rollout continued across the UK. Photo: Gareth Jones/PA Expand

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

Concern has emerged that thousands of people may be told they cannot have the new Covid-19 vaccine due to the risk of an allergic reaction.

It follows news yesterday that two NHS nurses out of thousands who received the jab had an anaphylactoid reaction.

They are both fine but in a precautionary move, the UK medicines regulator advised people with a history of significant allergic reactions not to have the vaccine.

