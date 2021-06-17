Vaccine registration portal open to 35-39 year-olds from Sunday

People in their 30s will be invited to register for a Covid-19 vaccine from Sunday, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said today.

It will begin with those aged 35 to 39 with people aged 39 free too register from Sunday and will follow each day in descending order of age.

They will be offered a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and will get their second dose within 28 days.

It means some will end up fully vaccinated by the end of July or early August.

The vaccination of people in their 40s is progressing with over 600,000 registered so far.

The HSE is also promising to provide second doses of AstraZeneca to around 460,000 people, mostly in their 60s, before the week beginning July 19.

They will then wait two weeks to be fully protected.

At that point they would be free to go on holiday abroad to the EU under the EU Digital Cert .

They will not be required to get a test or quarantine when they return from an EU country.

So far more than 3.2 million doses of vaccine have been administered here.

More than one in two of the population have had one dose and a quarter are fully vaccinated.

More than 300,000 doses of vaccine are due to be administered this week.

Meanwhile, pharmacists today begin administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to people over 50.

Around 800 pharmacists have received more than 60,000 doses of the one-shot vaccine.

The aim is to encourage people over 50 who have not registered for a jab to take up the offer and the convenience.

There are around 140,000 people over 50 who are believed to be eligible for the vaccine.

Darragh O Loughlin of the Irish Pharmacy Union said pharmacists are getting a number of inquiries from people under 50.

Son far they can only give it to the over 50 age group.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed the news in a post on Twitter.

“Delighted to announce for some of you under 40s - the registration for a Covid-19 vaccine will open to those aged 35-39 on Sunday. Starting with those age 39, 38 on Monday and so on,” Mr Donnelly said.

📢📢🚨 Delighted to announce for some of you under 40s - the registration for a COVID-19 vaccine will open to those aged 35-39 on Sunday.



It is expected the portal will also open to 30-34 year-olds in the coming weeks.

All of this cohort will be offered an mRNA vaccine - either Pfizer or Moderna.

