Vaccine registration for 12- to 15-year-olds will open next Thursday

The registration portal for Covid-19 vaccines will open for 12-15 year-olds from next Thursday, August 12, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has confirmed.

This comes as the six millionth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine will be administered in Ireland today.

Minister Donnelly urged parents of children eligible to register for a vaccine next week to “seek information from reliable sources such as the HSE website” on the vaccination of children.

The HSE has said detailed information for parents on the vaccination of children is available on their website.

The minister said earlier today that vaccination uptake rates across all age groups has been “amazing”.

“The uptake for Covid-19 vaccines in Ireland is amazing. These numbers grow everyday. The participation by people in getting fully vaccinated will benefit not just themselves, but all of us and our communities,” Minister Donnelly said on Twitter.

The HSE figures show that more than 90pc of people over 40 have taken up a vaccine opportunity, close to 88pc of 30-39 year-olds have availed of a vaccine appointment while 78.5pc of those aged 18-29 have so far taken up a Covid vaccine.

So far, approximately 64pc of 16 and 17-year-olds have taken up a vaccine appointment.

Four in five people over the age of 16 in Ireland have received at least one dose while 75pc are now fully protected.

Yesterday, 1,314 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed as the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has risen to 193. There are 28 people in ICU with the virus.

A total of 5,044 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.