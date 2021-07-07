Vaccine portal opens to 30-34 age group from today

The HSE’s vaccine registration portal is open to people aged 34 today.

It comes as all those in the 30- to 34-year-old age group are due to be able to request a vaccine through the portal in the coming days.

From Thursday, 33-year-olds should register, 32-year-olds on Friday, 31-year-olds on Saturday and 30-year-olds this Sunday.

This group will receive a two-shot mRNA vaccine, either Pfizer or Moderna, if they avail of the vaccine through this avenue.

This age group are also eligible for a Johnson & Johnson vaccine in up to 850 participating pharmacies but it’s estimated there is only one dose for every 10 people that want one, so the majority of this group will likely be vaccinated through the portal at mass vaccination centres.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said that appointments for this group will follow “in a matter of days” with first vaccinations in this group beginning “next week”.

HSE chief Paul Reid has confirmed that over 100,000 vaccine doses were given out in the first two days of this week and now 51.5pc of adults are fully vaccinated.

Close to 70pc of adults have now had at least one dose of a vaccine and by the end of today, 4.5m vaccine doses will have been administered.

Mr Reid also said testing is at its highest levels since January due to the spread of the Delta variant.

“Yesterday we had almost 14,000 Covid-19 swab tests done in the community. This is the highest since January 11. Swabbing is increasing by 30pc week on week. Please do come forward for a test if symptomatic. Not everyone is protected yet,” Mr Reid said.