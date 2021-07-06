Vaccine portal for mRNA jab open for 30- to 34-year-olds from tomorrow – Stephen Donnelly

People in the 30-34 age group will be able to register online for an mRNA vaccine through the vaccination portal from tomorrow, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has confirmed.

It was initially thought the portal would open for this group on Friday but it has now been moved forward two days.

Minister Donnelly confirmed vaccinations in this group will happen “in a matter of days” after registration, with first appointments for this cohort to begin next week.

“Update to registration for the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme. Registration for the 30-34 age group for an mRNA vaccine will now open tomorrow, Wednesday July 7.

“Appointments will follow in a matter of days with the first vaccinations for this group next week,” Minister Donnelly said on Twitter.

Those who are 34 can register from Wednesday, 33-year-olds can register from Thursday onwards, 32-year-olds on Friday, 31-year-olds Saturday and 30-year-olds from this Sunday onwards.

More to follow..



