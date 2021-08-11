Vaccine portal for 12- to 15-year-olds has opened ahead of schedule tonight

THE State’s deputy chief medical officer has sought to calm fears over cases of Covid occurring in people who have been fully vaccinated, urging the proportion of the population who may be unsure about being vaccinated to seek expert information.

It comes as the HSE’s vaccine registration portal has opened ahead of schedule this evening for 12- to 15-year-olds.

Registration was due to open to this age group tomorrow, but appears to have gone live ahead of schedule, allowing parents or guardians to register their children for a Covid vaccine.

The first jabs could be administered to some children as soon as this weekend.

Evening and weekend clinics will be available in a bid to boost the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out to the 280,000 children in this group.

Hundreds of pharmacists have signed up to give the Covid-19 jab to this age group, with many planning to provide special ‘out of hours’ clinics.

Many of the 650 GPs who are also involved in the vaccination drive are expected to provide the jabs to the youngest age group to be vaccinated against the virus so far.

With Ireland’s Covid caseload continuing to rise, and 1,819 new cases, in an unusual move tonight chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn issued an op-ed via the Department of Health press office in which he addressed the issue of so-called vaccine breakthrough.

"In recent weeks we have seen increased commentary, both nationally and internationally, relating to infections in people who have been fully vaccinated,” Dr Glynn wrote.

"It is important when analysing these data that they are placed in the context of the proportion of the whole population who have been vaccinated.

“Uptake of vaccination has been remarkably high in Ireland and continues to increase. As vaccination rates increase, there will be more vaccinated and fewer unvaccinated people in the population. As a result, the proportion of cases in vaccinated people will increase.”

Dr Glynn pointed out that if all of the population were to get vaccinated then 100pc of Covid-19 cases would be in those who had been vaccinated.

"This does not mean that vaccines are not working,” he said, adding: “A good way to think about this is in relation to road safety – the majority of people who die on our roads are wearing a safety belt. This does not mean that safety belts do not work. It simply reflects the fact that the vast majority of people wear safety belts when driving and, unfortunately, some will be involved in accidents. However, for each individual, the risk of a severe injury or dying in that accident is much lower if they are wearing a safety belt.”

Sixty per cent of the Irish population has now been fully vaccinated.

Dr Glynn said that while the proportion of cases in vaccinated people will increase, the absolute number of cases in vaccinated people will decrease over time, and this had already happened in older age groups, who had been vaccinated earliest.

“For example, while 67% of cases in those who are 65 years and older in the last fortnight have been in people who reported having received two vaccines, the absolute number of cases in this age group (764) is much less than in previous ‘waves’,” Dr Glynn said.

"A similar disease profile last February, for example, resulted in 3,379 cases over a two-week period in the same age group.”

Dr Glynn pointed out that even though we may see cases of Covid in vaccinated people, what we are not seeing is “the very many more infections, hospitalisations and deaths that have been prevented by vaccination”.

However, he said there would still be outlier cases.

“Of course, no vaccine is 100pc protective and some people who have been fully vaccinated will still get infected with, and get sick from, Covid-19,” he said.

"However, the individual risk of a severe illness or death is much lower than if they had not been vaccinated.”

He said that this was reflected in intensive care and death figures, with just six of 169 adults admitted to ICU since April 1 having been fully vaccinated, and just seven of the 155 adults who have died of Covid in the same period having been fully vaccinated.

"Vaccines work. They are about 80pc effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 disease and they provide approximately 95pc protection against hospitalisation – and this protection against severe disease holds up even in the context of the Delta variant,” Dr Glynn said.

He added that the vaccination uptake had demonstrated commendable solidarity, describing the uptake so far as “fantastic”. However, he added, “there are many who have not yet taken the opportunity to get protected through vaccination”, and he urged those who were unsure to talk to their GP or pharmacist or to look at the information available from the HSE website.