Vaccine opens window to freedom for kidney transplant recipient Amber (13)

A teenager that had to miss school since the start of the pandemic due to receiving a donor kidney four years ago is excited at the thought of returning to the classroom soon.

Amber O’Rourke (13) from Brownshill Road, Co Carlow, was just nine when her parents’ friend Anne Marie Byrne donated a kidney to her after secretly getting tested to determine if she was a suitable match.

Amber is no stranger to needles having first been thrown into poor health and medical intervention since the age of five when she suffered a stroke, months of hospitalisation and rehabilitation away from home in Dublin.

She learned to walk again and received nightly 12-hour long dialysis treatment up until her life-changing kidney transplant in August 2017. She still has regular visits to Temple Street Children’s Hospital to monitor her health.

Amber, who is now taking life-long immunosuppressant drugs to retain her transplanted kidney, is in the very high-risk group for Covid-19 and had to miss school and cocoon all through the summer.

The brave ‘transplant teen welcomed her shot in the arm of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as it paved the way for her to return to secondary school.

She said she was “happy to be getting the vaccine. Once I am fully vaccinated I look forward to being able to spend more time in the company of my friends”.

It was only fitting that Anne Marie, herself a mother of two, chaperoned Amber to receive her Covid-19 vaccine this morning at Clayton Medical Group in Carlow.

Amber is looking forward to joining her friends in second year at Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach having had to be extremely vigilant since 2020 and cocooning all through summer, away from her friends.

Mother of two Anne Marie Byrne (44) from Graiguecullen, in Carlow, who comes from a family of 18 siblings said: “I feel privileged to have been able to donate a kidney to Amber four years ago and it’s only fitting that I am with her and my friend, her mother, on the day she receives her vaccination to protect her against Covid-19.”

Anne Marie, who works at Carlow IT, returned to work less than two months after donating her kidney when her kidney retrieval operation was carried out by fellow Carlow native Transplant Surgeon Dilly Little at Beaumont Hospital.

Amber’s mother, Elaine said: “It is a relief that Amber is getting her vaccine and gives her more protection as she returns to school, although we and her school will ensure that she remains cautious as it is likely she has little immunity and that she will need a booster shot following her second shot.

“It goes without saying, [we offer] our heartfelt gratitude to Anne Marie who has brought us to this point and has gone over and above what any friend might be expected to do since Amber’s eventful health journey began.

“For a teenager, it’s important for her emotional well-being that she can resume a normal childhood and be amongst her friends and this vaccine brings her one step closer to regaining normality.

"I would like to thank her school for the care and attention they have given to Amber’s needs as well as all the nursing and medical staff at Temple Street Children’s hospital for their excellent care as well as to nurse Julia McGrath at the Clayton Group Medical Centre who administered the vaccine to Amber.”

