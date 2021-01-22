Vaccine due to be rolled out to 589 long-term care facilities by next Sunday

Delighted: Norita Mills (102) received her vaccine on her birthday at Beneavin House nursing home in Glasnevin, Dublin, yesterday. Photo: Patrick Browne

The Covid-19 vaccine is due to be rolled out to 589 long-term care facilities by next Sunday, according to the HSE.

It comes amid rising concern about the surge in Covid-19 infection across residential settings including nursing homes, centres for people with a disability and mental health facilities.

HSE chief Paul Reid said 121,000 doses of the vaccine had been administered so far and some people were now getting their second dose.

Around 48,000 doses have been given to residents and staff in long term care facilities and another 73,100 to mostly hospital workers.

It comes as new figures show 257 suspected side-effects to the Covid-19 vaccine have been reported to the medicines watchdog up to last Monday.

At that point 77,303 doses of the vaccine had been administered, according to the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA).

The side-effects from the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine included dizziness, weakness, tiredness, nausea, vomiting, rapid heart beat and a transient increase in blood pressure.

In a small number of cases, facial paralysis or conditions associated with temporary weakness in the muscles in one side of the face such as Bell’s palsy were reported.

These were recent reports and the HPRA is following up to get more information in each case, including if the symptoms have resolved.

There have also been a relatively small number of reports of allergic reactions including itchy rash, throat tightness and swelling of the face and tongue, “All individuals were reported to have recovered and in some cases there was a period of medical observation or treatment administered such as with oral anti-histamines,” a HPRA briefing was told.

No case of anaphylaxis or serious allergic reaction has been reported here.

Meanwhile, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan last night criticised airlines advertising flights on the grounds the Covid-19 vaccine had arrived as irresponsible and said people planning a holiday in the not too distant future should stay at home.

Separately, it emerged last night Ireland will do five times more tests on the genetic make-up of new Covid 19 variants.

The variants are feared to be more infectious and potentially vaccine resistant.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was speaking after EU leaders met for three hours by video-link to assess possible tougher movement restrictions – but ultimately agreed to keep borders open for now.

The leaders also discussed the urgent need for more intensive genomic testing of test samples. This is to learn more about the new Covid 19 strains amid ongoing concerns in all 27 member states about high death tolls and hospitalisations.

After the talks Mr Martin said he supported more genomic testing to pin down the new virus strains which may be more contagious – and some of which may prove to be vaccine-resistant.

He also said he will support every EU effort to increase the vaccine roll-out.

Mr Martin said Ireland was currently doing genomic testing on about 1pc of Covid 19 samples.

“But we have committed to increase this as soon as we can to 5pc of samples and we are working on that right now,” he told the Irish Independent after the summit.

He added that there will be talks about greater EU co-operation to achieve this.

The EU Commission said the current rate of less than 1pc of samples getting genomic tests across the member states was too low and this urgently needs to go to 5pc – and ideally 10pc.

The Taoiseach also said that he did not expect really big volumes of the vaccine to be available in Ireland until April.

Irish Independent