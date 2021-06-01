Additional manufacturing at one of Pfizer's European plants will lead to an "immediate" impact to vaccine supply in Europe, the European Medicines Agency said.

Ireland will receive an “immediate” vaccine boost after it was announced that a plant in Belgium will increase its output of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to the European Union.

The news came as the European Medicines Agency confirmed it has recommended the approval of additional manufacturing of the vaccine at Pfizer’s plant in Puurs, Belgium.

Ireland is due to receive its largest single shipment of vaccines so far tomorrow, as 280,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are destined for our shores. Ireland is expected to receive more than 1m doses of Pfizer throughout the month of June.

Read More

“EMA has recommended the approval of additional manufacturing and filling lines at Pfizer’s vaccine manufacturing site in Puurs, Belgium.

“The recommendation by the agency’s Committee for Human Medicines (CHMP) is expected to have a significant and immediate impact on the supply of Comirnaty, the Covid-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer, in the European Union,” a statement from the EMA said.

The EMA said the Puurs facility is capable of “consistently producing high-quality vaccines” and enables Pfizer-BioNTech to increase the volumes of vaccines produced at this site.

The European Commissioner for Health, Stella Kyriakides, said the news was a “very welcome step towards stepping up our manufacturing capacity within Europe”.

Commissioner Kyriakides said the move would aid the delivery of vaccines faster across the world.

A component of the Pfizer vaccine will be produced in the company’s Dublin facility by the end of this year, it is believed. The move will result in the creation of approximately 75 jobs initially at the Walkinstown facility.

More than half of adults have now received at least one of a vaccine as of yesterday, HSE Chief Paul Reid confirmed.