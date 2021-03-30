Vaccination roll-out had too many cohorts but wasn’t a failure - Tánaiste Leo Varadkar on the new-look programme

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the changes to the vaccine roll-out were based on doctors' advice and science.

The fact Ireland’s vaccination roll-out has seen the number of cohorts cut from 15 to 9 today does not mean the old plan was a failure, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has insisted.

Earlier today it was announced the vaccination priority list is to be changed with age becoming the sole factor in deciding when people are vaccinated, ignoring previous hierarchies relating to certain occupations.

This change will come into effect once everyone at a very high risk due to a medical condition, and all people aged over 70, are vaccinated.

Mr Varadkar says the changes came after advice from doctors who believed 15 cohorts might slow the vaccination programme down.

“Based on advice from doctors and health experts, the 15 cohorts were too many, trying to stick to it might actually slow it down, so it is better to have nine,” he said on RTÉ’s Prime Time.

“Age is the main predictor of a bad outcome from Covid and that’s why this will be done by age”.

The Tánaiste acknowledged that people such as family carers, teachers, gardaí and retail workers “had a strong case” to be vaccinated but said the Government was “going with the science”.

“If you look at this from a scientific point of view, if you have a 35-year-old garda, are they at more risk than a 60-year-old retail worker? It’s the 60-year-old who is at more risk so that is why we’re doing this,” Mr Varadkar said.

Trying to divide people due to occupation and whether they were also a carer or not would make the roll-out “so complicated” with Mr Varadkar saying you could end up with “50 or 60” cohorts, “and that really would slow us down”.

He defended Ireland’s vaccine roll-out, saying it compared well within the EU and worldwide. Ireland has given the eighth-highest rate of first doses to its adults within the EU, according to the latest ECDC data.

The Tánaiste said more people will be vaccinated in April than were vaccinated since the roll-out started.

“Today is a hopeful day. It’s the first time in four months the Government has announced the easing of restrictions.

“We are on the road out of the pandemic, it’ll be a bumpy road, but we’re on that road.

“By the middle of May, over half of adults will have had their first dose.”

Mr Varadkar said the reason “we’re doing nothing” until April 12 was that the Government did not want to jeopardise all remaining students returning to school.

He said that while it is always a real concern that variants may be resistant to vaccines, “growing evidence suggests that isn’t the case, particularly with regard to the mRNA vaccines”.

Rapid antigen testing is also set to become widespread, Mr Varadkar said, with workplaces, schools and colleges to be the targeted sites of detection of Covid-19.

Contact tracing is also set to become more intensive, with all contacts of a positive case going back seven days to be tested.

“It’s enhanced Government action but also it’s asking people to stick with the plan,” Mr Varadkar said on suppressing the virus while the vaccination programme intensifies.

Online Editors