Vaccination race to defeat coronavirus must also overcome hurdle of supply

Vaccination is under way across Ireland with health workers among the first to receive it. Expand

Eilish O'Regan

Hospitals are full, new and more infectious variants of coronavirus are stalking us and there is no clear end to lockdown in sight.

It’s no wonder the only boost to the spirits is the Covid-19 vaccine – it’s just that there
are not enough jabs to go around yet.

There was relief last night that Pfizer/BioNTech which feared a slow down in deliveries in late January and early February in order to upgrade production capacity will now confine this to just next week.

Privacy