Vaccination race to defeat coronavirus must also overcome hurdle of supply

Hospitals are full, new and more infectious variants of coronavirus are stalking us and there is no clear end to lockdown in sight.

It’s no wonder the only boost to the spirits is the Covid-19 vaccine – it’s just that there

are not enough jabs to go around yet.

There was relief last night that Pfizer/BioNTech which feared a slow down in deliveries in late January and early February in order to upgrade production capacity will now confine this to just next week.

So where are we in the race to vaccinate?

First doses

The roll-out is still in the first dose stage. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two.

According to the HSE, 133,000 vaccines will have been distributed by this weekend. Figures released this week said 77,303 people were inoculated and one in 10 were in long-term care

The majority are frontline healthcare workers although it is unclear how hospitals are being prioritised.

All long-term care facilities were to have received a first dose by tomorrow week.

Next week the plan was for 47,600 vaccinations with 3,900 getting their second dose.

Much was resting on planned weekly shipments from Pfizer until the end of February. A shipper is now capable of producing around 49,000 doses since approval was for six rather than five doses to be taken from each vial. Moderna delivered 3,600 doses earlier this week.

Outbreaks

Long-term care facilities have been hit by outbreaks in the third wave and vaccinations have been carried out on residents and staff in some on people who were not infected.

Nursing homes Ireland said every vaccination is vital because the people there are so susceptible to the virus.

“We are racing against the vicious spread of the virus in communities across the country in order to protect nursing home residents and staff. Every day is critical,” it said. People over 65 are the only group who have not seen a fall in infections in recent days. They are most at risk of illness and death.

Freeing up vaccines

The decision to extend the gap between the first and second dose of the Pfizer vaccine from 21 to 28 days will free up around a week’s supply. The first dose provides a limited shield but the two doses give 95pc protection. Any extension between the first and second dose however means a recipient is less protected for longer.

There is likely to be some protection nine to 12 days after the first dose. There is no reason to believe the gap will have any impact on efficacy, according to Dr Karina Butler, chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee. The Moderna vaccine is licensed to be given in 28 days.

Slow down

Pfizer feared earlier yesterday the slow down in deliveries would extend to the end of this month and early February. However, it was later confirmed it is limited to next week and deliveries will be back to normal on January 25, with increases after that.

It appears it will have a modest impact on the plan to have 700,000 people vaccinated by the end March including long-term care facilities, frontline healthcare workers as well as the over-70s. It has still not been clarified how the vaccine will be rolled out to the over-70s. It will begin with the oldest and work downwards.

It is hoped the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine will be approved at the end of the month and as this is easier to handle could be administered by GPs. This weekend vaccination centres in Dublin, Portlaoise and Galway will provide 1,300 vaccines to GPs and practice nurses. They will get the Moderna vaccine which can be kept at higher temperatures.

They have been asked to register on an online portal.

The hope is that after Easter bigger quantities will be available and 250,000 people a week could be getting the jab.

Side effects

The HPRA said the small number of reported adverse reactions so far have not raised concern. They are consistent with the safety profile of the vaccine and typical events associated with vaccination.