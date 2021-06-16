HSE Chief Paul Reid said the vaccination of people waiting for their second dose of AstraZeneca will be "fully completed" by the middle of July.

HSE chief Paul Reid has said all 450,000 people waiting for their second dose of AstraZeneca will receive it in the next five weeks.

This morning, Mr Reid said supply lines of AstraZeneca have been “firmed up” for the month of June and that all outstanding second doses will be administered by July 19.

The HSE boss said “roughly” 100,000 people per week will receive their second dose of AstraZeneca for the next month.

“The second dose of AstraZeneca provides a 92pc effectiveness against hospitalisation with the new Delta variant, so it's really important people come forward now in this accelerated programme,” Mr Reid said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Mr Reid said AstraZeneca has confirmed a further 366,000 doses will arrive here this month.

“We should have well significant supplies to complete the [AstraZeneca] programme by the week commencing July 19,” Mr Reid said.

The HSE Chief said the evidence coming from the UK is “compelling” that people need to be fully vaccinated to have sufficient protection from the UK variant.

Public Health England have said that one dose of any Covid-19 vaccine gives just a 33pc level of protection against symptomatic infection with the Delta variant.

When a second dose of AstraZeneca is delivered, this then increases to over 60pc against symptomatic infection and 92pc protection from hospitalisation. Pfizer’s vaccine has shown a 96pc protection against hospitalisation.

Due to recommendations from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, when all remaining second doses of AstraZeneca are administered by July 19, no more supplies of AstraZeneca will arrive into Ireland.

Mr Reid said 58pc of the population have received their first dose, while 28pc of the population are now fully vaccinated.

Some 3.25m doses have been given in total and Ireland will administer the most vaccines in one week this week, with between 310,000 and 330,000 doses expected to be administered.

There are now 55 Covid-19 patients in hospitals today, with 23 people in ICU as 283 cases were reported in the State yesterday.

“Just remember the dark days in January with over 2,000 people in hospitals and over 220 in ICU,” Mr Reid said, highlighting the “really strong benefits” of the vaccination programme.