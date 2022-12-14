UVF propaganda magazine warns group can no longer keep a rein on the anger of young loyalists over NI Protocol

Loyalist magazine The Purple Standard says young loyalists are “seeking other avenues to vent their anger” in relation to the Brexit protocol.

Believed to be the UVF’s in-house publication, it states the leadership of the paramilitary group is no longer able to hold them back.

Earlier this year the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) warned of support for the ceasefires waning if issues over the Irish Sea border were not resolved.

It followed a previous statement from the LCC, which represents the UDA, UVF and Red Hand Commando, that they were withdrawing support for the Good Friday Agreement.

It has been reported plans for the Protocol Bill have been put on hold while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak engages with the EU to try and strike a deal.

The magazine article refers to the LCC statement that warned of “dire consequences” over the protocol arrangements.

It says: “How does one interpret this term? Our thoughts are, since 1994 at times of unrest, including during some of the worst days at Twaddell, amid numerous republican bomb and gun attacks and countless murderous attacks upon prison officers and members of the security forces, the loyalist leaderships have been able to keep restraint, effectively preventing a resurgence of widespread violence.

“Fast forward to the present day and with the upheaval caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol it is an absolute fact that said influence is starting to wane, as young loyalists seek to explore other avenues to vent their anger at the subjugating protocol.

“It is therefore vital that those in government act now in order to prevent the spiraling (sic) situation deteriorating further.”

On Monday Independent Reporting Commissioner John McBurney told a Westminster committee: “There is no doubt groups on the loyalist side see the protocol as an issue that can generate a momentum, and that is a momentum we can well do without.

“The way to do without it is by reaching a solution.”

The IRC was set up by the British and Irish Governments to monitor efforts to tackle paramilitarism.

In a report last week it said such efforts should be redoubled to transition these groups out of existence.

“It has been encouraging to see a phasing down of protests in the streets in preference to political exchanges and endeavours which are ongoing,” Mr McBurney told MPs.

“But be in no doubt that things can flare up again if an issue which seems unresolved and unresolvable then becomes such a frustration that it pours out into our streets.

“That cannot be allowed to happen.”

Earlier this year the UVF carried out a hoax bomb attack targeting Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney as he attended a peace building event in north Belfast.

In June leading loyalist Winston Irvine was arrested and charged after a holdall containing guns and ammunition was found in the boot of his car.

He was later released on bail.

The UVF retains a central leadership that’s been in place for several decades.

The Purple Standard article says the Good Friday Agreement, the 25th anniversary of which falls in April next year, has been ripped up.

“To every aspect of our daily lives, the Northern Ireland Protocol continues to pose an immense threat,” it claims.

“It threatens our economy. It threatens the NHS and the supply of vital medicines. It threatens our very existence.

“As such, make no mistake the Good Friday Agreement lies in tatters.

“It is safe to say that sooner or later something is bound to give, and as the PUP (Progressive Unionist Party) rightly says, unless unionism, and indeed the Union, galvanises to tackle the many, many critical issues that jeopardise life as we know it, then God knows what the future will hold”.