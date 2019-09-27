A garda suffered injuries to his face after he was slashed.

'Utterly unacceptable' - two held after garda slashed in face with trowel

At about 5.05pm yesterday, gardaí responded to a call at The Bakehouse Apartments in Dundalk, Co Louth, in relation to a public order incident.

When gardaí arrived at the scene, a male garda was assaulted and received a facial injury. It is understood the injured garda is in his 20s and was struck near the eye with a sharp implement, described by a source as a "trowel".

He is currently being treated at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda. A Garda spokesperson told the Irish Independent that a male in his 50s had been arrested in relation to the assault.

A second male has also been arrested for "public order matters" and has been detained at Dundalk garda station.

Dundalk councillor Ruairí Ó Murchú said he was passing the scene shortly after the incident occurred.

"I got there at around 5.30pm and saw two gardaí securing the area as a crime scene," he said.

"I heard that a row broke out at the premises and that a man had been trying to get back inside.

"What happened here is utterly unacceptable.

"It's deplorable whenever a member of An Garda Síochána is injured during the course of duty.

"Dundalk has its fair share of issues, just like any other town, but an incident like this is on another level. I just hope that this man makes a full and speedy recovery."

The Garda Representative Association has called for tasers to be given to all frontline gardaí after figures showed a dozen officers were injured in the line of duty each week in 2017.

