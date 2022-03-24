Some social media users are reporting problems with Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp this morning.
Some users reported being unable to access the services, all run by the company Meta.
It is unclear what is causing the problems or how many users are affected, with some users unable to access the online versions of the services, particularly Facebook and Instagram.
As of 10.55am they appeared to be available again and the monitoring website downdetector.com said it was not receiving reports of problems with Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp.
Meta has been contacted for comment.
More to follow...