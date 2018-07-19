Gardai have launched a new campaign today to tackle the increasing number of assault cases among young males.

'Use your brain not your fists' - campaign launched as assault numbers reach highest level since 2008

The “Use your brain not your fists,” campaign appeals to young males and urges them to think of the “consequences to their actions.”

The campaign comes in the light of startling information revealed by the Garda Síochána Analysis Service (GSAS), which states that 2017 has seen the highest number of assaults since 2008. Assault levels to date this year are on par with 2017 levels.

According to the GSAS, 87pc of offenders in assault causing harm cases and 76pc of offenders in minor assaults are male. 53pc of them are aged between 18 and 34 and fight against males of a similar age.

These assaults typically take place in and around public places (street, roads, pubs and hotels) between 8pm and 5am at the weekend, peaking early Sunday morning.

To reduce these assaults, the Gardai have identified “assault hotspots,” which will have a high visibility policing presence in these areas at key times. They are also working in partnerships with licensed premises, the business community and local councils to address issues around anti-social behaviour.

"The vast majority of assaults that occur are needless and avoidable,” said Sergeant Graham Kavanagh from the National Crime Prevention Unit (NCPU). “Don’t be that guy; use your brain not your fists.

"Never attempt to reason with drunk or aggressive people. Walk away and look for help.”

He also urged victims of assault to report the crime, as figures state that these cases are under reported by approximately 40pc.

“Some victims of assaults, particularly men, are embarrassed to say they have been assaulted. I would encourage anybody, and in particular younger men, to report all assaults to the Gardai,” he said.

