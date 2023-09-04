Use of speed cameras to increase by 20pc as road deaths climb

There will be an extra 1,500 hours of speed camera monitoring this month following an agreement reached by Justice Minister Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris

The use of speed detection cameras is to increase by 20pc following a “worrying increase” in the number of deaths this year.

There will be an extra 1,500 hours of speed camera use this month following an agreement reached by Justice Minister Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

There have been 127 deaths on Irish roads in the year to date, 23 more than in the same period last year. A quarter of those deaths were in August alone.

Today is also National Slow Down Day, a campaign conducted by Gardaí across the country to boost driver compliance with speed limits and remind road users of the dangers of speeding.

“We have all been shocked by recent loss of life on our roads, and concerned by the worrying increase in road fatalities this year after many years of progress in making our roads safer,” Minister McEntee said.

“Enforcement and deterrence are key for increasing road safety, but they must also be accompanied by greater education and awareness raising, as well as looking at what more we can do across Government to bring down the number of deaths on our roads.”

Minister McEntee said an additional €1.2 million in funding has been allocated to speed camera operator GoSafe to provide for the increase.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has predicted there could be as many as 190 road deaths this year if current trends continue, which would be the highest figure since 2014.

“We all have a role to play in reducing road deaths. Drivers must understand that every time they take to the road, they have a responsibility to themselves, their passengers and other road users, to drive safely,” Minister McEntee said.

“This means wearing a seat belt, keeping off the mobile phone, driving at a speed that’s appropriate to the road conditions and within the speed limit, and not driving when under the influence of drink or drugs.”

Government “can and will do more” to reduce road deaths and this will see more work done on enforcement, education and raising awareness, Minister McEntee added.

She will meet with Minister of State Jack Chambers later this week to discuss road safety issues.