Dublin City Council (DCC)has pledged there should be no need for anyone to sleep rough on the streets of the capital by Christmas as suitable homeless accommodation will be available.

Use of cruise ship to house homeless in capital 'not ruled out if crisis worsens'

The council also confirmed it had considered berthing a decommissioned cruise ship in Dublin Port to provide accommodation for homeless single adults, but said the option was not currently being pursued as it was investing in emergency spaces to cater for rough sleepers over the winter months.

Deputy chief executive Brendan Kenny said 200 bed spaces would be provided by the end of the year, bringing the total to 700. He added if the numbers sleeping rough on the streets increased, it might consider hiring a cruise ship.

"The cruise ship was discussed for a short period of time," he said. "You'd have to do a cost appraisal which hasn't been done. We don't think at the moment it's required, but we wouldn't rule it out.

"Two years ago there were more people on the streets but we have more bed spaces now.

"It would only have been used for single people. It has been used in other cities around the world. If the situation got worse, it could be worth considering.

"We think the situation is reasonable and we would hope by Christmas that we could say there is no need for anyone to sleep rough in the city."

Cruise ships have been proposed for homeless accommodation in cities including Auckland in New Zealand, as well as Portland, Seattle and San Francisco in the US.

However, the move appears to have been shot down by Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy, who said the proposal would not be suitable for homeless families in need, and that "more appropriate" solutions were being pursued.

It comes as the Simon Communities called on the Government to ramp up investment in housing as it claimed 94pc of properties were beyond the upper limits for rent support.

It said Budget 2019 was an opportunity to increase supply of homes, and to take action to prevent homelessness.

Separately, Labour said the failure of Junior Housing Minister Damien English to reference the number of children in emergency accommodation during a radio debate meant he was "ignoring" them.

Irish Independent