Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has confirmed that the US will not be on the green list for safe travel to Ireland and the UK is also unlikely to be included.

Currently people travelling to Ireland from other countries, other than some exceptions like essential supply chain workers, are required to self-quarantine before joining the community.

They also have to fill in a passenger locator form, which says where the traveller has come from and where they are going to self-isolate.

A list is due to be published on Monday which denotes countries where travel from which is deemed safe enough that these restrictions will not be required - people arriving from Northern Ireland are already not bound by the requirements.

Mr Coveney said that the 'green list' of countries will not be long and that the US will definitely not be on the list, with the UK also unlikely.

"I think there’s no question that the US will be on the green list, it won’t be,” he said on the Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk.

"And I think it’s very unlikely our closest neighbour either will be under that threshold that we set.

"And that’s really unfortunate because the two countries that we would like to be opening up to, in terms of international travel, are the UK and the US, given the integration between our economy of those two countries and of course the number of visitors that would like to come here to spend money in hotels and have holidays here and so on.

“So, I think it’s very unlikely that either the UK or the US will be on that green list. It’s not going to be a particularly long list."

Tourists from the US and other countries not on the list will still be legally allowed to travel to Ireland but will be required to follow the preexisting requirements.

