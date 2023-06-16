US singer and chef Kelis to bring ‘immersive dining experience’ to Dublin next month

US singer-songwriter and chef Kelis will visit Ireland next month to take part in a summer food series.

Guinness, in collaboration with Dublin art café Hen’s Teeth, will showcase four international contemporary food creators in July.

The R&B singer, who is a Cordon Bleu-trained chef, will provide an “immersive dining experience” on Wednesday, July 5.

She will take inspiration from her Caribbean and American heritage to create a menu featuring green papaya salad with macadamia nut, Guinness braised oxtail poutine with fried cassava.

There will also be a host of guest DJs after the dining experience.

Kelis (43) said, like her music, her food creations are “inspired by both my experience as a chef and a musician”.

“I can’t wait to be back in Dublin to create my first ever food experience in Ireland, together with Guinness and Hen’s Teeth,” she said.

“I’m always looking for ways to explore new tastes and culture, and I’m excited to bring my passion for vibrant flavours to Irish taste adventurers for this one-off food experience.

“For this special dining experience, I’m excited to create some new dishes and share food stories with guests over a pint of Guinness.”

Guinness and Hen’s Teeth are also set to bring three other food innovators to Dublin for one-off food adventures including Willy’s Pies, Mam Sham and Taste Cadet.

Willy’s Pies are a lockdown-born, London-based pie company, founded by entrepreneurial chefs Will Lewis and Josh Hill.

The company is best known for its ingredients and wild-farmed pastry flour and are backed by TV personality Ian Wright.

There will be a special pie inspired by Guinness for guests on the night with the event taking place on Saturday, July 15.

Mam Sham, AKA Maria Georgiou and Rhiannon Butler, are known for curating experiences that deliver all things food, creativity and comedy in London.

This will be Mam Sham’s Irish debut and only event in Ireland this year, taking place on Saturday, July 20, with a three-course meal featuring dishes inspired by Irish stand-up comedians who will also perform on the night.

Taste Cadets are a trio of food and travel lovers made up of actor Allan ’Seapa’ Mustafa, former chef Kieran Cavanagh and tattoo artist Marcus Adams.

With a combined Kurdish, Czech, Jamaican and Scottish heritage, they were brought together by having fun with food and a mission to eat their way through the best of the best.

On Saturday, July 29, they will bring street food with a twist to Dublin 8.

Senior culture and entertainment manager at Diageo Amber Brown said the unique events will “marry fun, flavour, food and a creamy pint of Guinness”.

“All four taste innovators are doing incredibly exciting things in the world of food, so hosting them for their only events in Ireland this year will be four unmissable nights,” she said.

Tickets for the first event with Kelis are on sale online now.