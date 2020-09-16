US President should be invited for St Patrick's Day to boost tourism, Dáil told

Instead of the Taoiseach visiting the United States for St Patrick's Day, it has been suggested the US President should be invited to Ireland in 2022. Photo: PA

THE President of the United States should be invited to Ireland for St Patrick's Day as part of efforts to boost Ireland's tourism industry, the Dáil has been told.

With an election later this year either incumbent Donald Trump or challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden will be in the Oval Office in 2022.

That's when Clare TD Joe Carey suggests the next president should come here for Ireland's national holiday.

His suggestion came as the Dáil this evening debates measures to protect jobs and support business amid the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy.

Traditionally the Taoiseach has travelled to Washington DC for St Patrick's celebrations there - an annual mission seen as an important opportunity to lobby US politicians on Irish issues.

Fine Gael TD Mr Carey pointed to the Wild Atlantic Way and The Gathering tourism initiatives after the last recession and suggested a similar marketing campaign to encourage visitors to Ireland could be built around the centenary of Ireland's independence in 2022.

He said: " We could start by inviting the President of the United States to celebrate St Patrick's Day in Ireland - landing into Shannon Airport of course."

He also spoke of the need for supports for the tourism, aviation and entertainment industries which have been badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Carey said 12,000 jobs depend on tourism in Clare and 8,800 are at risk due to the economic crisis which has seen the industry there take a €200m hit this year.

He said a Government support package for the airlines must protect connectivity between Shannon, Heathrow and the United States.

He said that options for pre-departure and arrivals Covid-19 testing should be explored and incorporated into Ireland's travel plans especially for transatlantic routes.

