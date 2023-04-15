US President Joe Biden’s historic visit: Top five standout moments

US president Joe Biden with Senator Rebecca Moynihan and her daughter Margot. Photo: PA

US President Joe Biden’s historic trip to Ireland has come to an end after an eventful four days.

The president’s trip was filled to the brim with engagements including a visit to Áras an Uachtaráin and Dublin Castle but here are the top five standout moments.

Knock Shrine

Mr Biden’s first stop following his arrival at Ireland West Airport Knock on Friday was to visit the Knock Shrine.

His trip proved to be more emotional than he could have ever imagined as he had a chance encounter with Fr Frank O’Grady - the chaplain who had given the Last Rites to his beloved son Beau, who died in Maryland of brain cancer in 2015.

The Irish priest had retired after 30 years in the United States and is now the chaplain in Knock.

On being informed by Knock Parish priest, Fr Richard Gibbons, President Biden’s immediate reaction was: “I gotta meet him, I gotta meet him.”

The pair met in private at the gable wall where the apparition in Knock is said to have taken place in 1879.

Speaking to the crowd in Ballina last night, Biden said that it was incredible to see the former military chaplain. "It seemed like a sign.”

Mayo for Sam

Mr Biden brought the town of Ballina to a standstill as he addressed an estimated crowd of more than 20,000 people.

The Mayo town was decked out in Irish and American flags and a stage was constructed in front of St Muredach’s Cathedral for Biden’s address.

Mr Biden’s great-great-great Grandfather Edward Blewitt left Ballina for Scranton, Pennsylvania, in the 1850s.

His address had an added layer of significance as Mr Blewitt is recorded as supplying over 25,000 bricks for the construction of the church in the 1820s.

Mr Biden also expressed his support for the county team in the upcoming All Ireland Football Championship.

He concluded his speech with a familiar chant for the team: “Mayo for Sam.”

The crowd erupted and the comment was met with great applause.

Black and Tans

The US President confused the name of the New Zealand rugby team the All Blacks with the brutal War of Independence-era police force in Ireland during a speech in Co Louth on Wednesday.

The Black and Tans is a name for part-time officers recruited to bolster Royal Irish Constabulary numbers, many of whom gained a violent reputation.

The White House has said it was “very clear” that Mr Biden was referring to the rugby team when he made a mistaken reference to “the Black and Tans”.

Mr Biden was standing near former Irish rugby international and his distant relative Rob Kearney, who had played in the rugby union match being discussed.

He referenced Ireland’s first win against the All Blacks in Chicago in 2016.

“[Kearney] was a hell of a rugby player. He beat the hell out of the Black and Tans,” he said.

Biden’s encounter with ‘guest of honour’ baby

The baby of senator Rebecca Moynihan received a special acknowledgement from the US president during his address to the Dáil.

After being made aware of the young infant’s presence, who was being held by her mother in the chamber, Biden went on to jokingly apologise to the infant daughter of the Labour senator for putting her through a policy speech, saying it is “as bad as what my children have been put through”.

“Margot, I apologise to you, little baby girl,” he said.

After his historic address to the Dáil, Mr Biden met senator Moynihan and baby Margot whom he cuddled and kissed on the head.

Sliotar near miss

US President Joe Biden had a near miss while watching a camogie match with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Girls from St Brigid's GAA Club staged a camogie demonstration for the president.

After leaving Farmleigh House, Mr Biden and Mr Varadkar watched a group of girls play camogie from the corner of the field.

At one point, a sliotar whizzed right by Mr Biden's left shoulder, nearly striking the president.

Mr Biden started to go after the ball, but a young girl ran by him, and the president stopped chasing the sliotar.