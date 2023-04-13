US president Joe Biden to be praised by Seanad cathaoirleach Jerry Buttimer for leading the way on marriage equality

US president Joe Biden will today be thanked for his support for marriage equality after his Dáil address.

Seanad cathaoirleach Jerry Buttimer will praise Mr Biden’s decision more than a decade ago to change his stance on same-sex marriage to lead the charge for reforming US legislation.

In 2012, when serving as the US vice-president, Mr Biden publicly called for recognition of same-sex marriage.

His comments preceded then US president Barack Obama supporting marriage equality.

In December, Mr Biden signed into legislation protecting marriage between gay people in the US.

Mr Biden is expected to raise the “strong bilateral ties” between the US and Europe and “close co-operation” to drive forward peace, security and prosperity in his Oireachtas address.

The Irish-US “deep and enduring historical, cultural, political, and economic ties” will also be addressed during his speech, according to National Security Council Europe senior director Amanda Sloat.

Mr Biden will meet with President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin this morning, plant a tree and ring the Peace Bell, and then meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The close co-operation between the US and Ireland and the “shared global challenges” will be discussed in the two meetings, Ms Sloat told journalists in Belfast.

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern is expected to make a return to Leinster House when he attends Mr Biden’s joint Oireachtas address this afternoon. It is understood Mr Ahern’s appearance is to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which Mr Biden is here to commemorate.

Bertie Ahern will return to Leinster House today for Mr Biden's speech. Photo: Niall Carson/PA

All former Taoisigh and former Seanad cathaoirligh were invited to attend the address, which will take place at 3.45pm in a very brief visit to Leinster House.

All TDs and senators have been asked to take an antigen test 24 hours in advance of the speech.

Senior Oireachtas officials have laid out rules for TDs and senators ahead of Mr Biden’s speech in the Dáil, which include removing their cars from Leinster House car parks and having no visitors.

Mr Biden travelled on Air Force One from Belfast to Dublin yesterday and met children of staff working at the US embassy at the airport.

He spoke to a crowd of around 250 people, made up of embassy officials and their young children.

One child showed Mr Biden his toy replica of Air Force One, to which he replied: “Oh look at this. Air Force One.”

Another child asked the US president about the key to success, and Mr Biden said it was important to remember that when you disagree with someone, you can question their judgment, but to never question their motives, or else it will be impossible to get an agreement with them.

He then visited Carlingford Castle in Louth, which was the last Irish landmark that Owen Finnegan (Mr Biden’s maternal great-great-grandfather) saw before he departed for New York.

The president received a tour of Carlingford Castle, joined by his son, Hunter, and sister, Valerie. He was given a guided tour by Gerry Hoey, and the project manager for Carlingford Heritage Trust and Tourism, Yvonne Keenan-Ross.

​He was asked what he thought of the weather, which had been very wet since his arrival. He said: “It’s fine. It’s Ireland.”

And when asked how it felt to be here, he said: “It feels wonderful. Feels like I’m coming home.”