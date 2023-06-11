US Miami Heat mascot attends hospital after Conor McGregor punch during NBA stunt

The Miami Heat mascot had to attend hospital after being punched twice by Conor McGregor as part of a promotional stunt at the NBA finals in the US.

The former UFC fighter was in Miami to see US basketball team the Heat take on the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals, and to promote his new product - a pain relief spray.

In the stunt, the Heat mascot Burnie approached the Dubliner wearing boxing gloves before McGregor punched the mascot to the floor before hitting him again.

Conor McGregor booed after knocking out Miami Heat mascot

A number of people then rushed to the mascot’s side and dragged him off the basketball court while McGregor sprayed him with his product.

Fans booed McGregor off the court following the stunt.

According to The Athletic, who refer to the incident as a "mid game bit" and a “skit clearly by design”, the mascot was taken to the emergency room of a nearby hospital for treatment.

The publication has reported that the man was given pain medication by the doctor and has since been sent home and is doing well.

Standing 7 foot 6 inches in height with fire-orange fur and a green basketball nose, Burnie is one the most popular mascots in the NBA.

McGregor stayed for the entirety of the game as he was seen leaving the Kaseya Center with his entourage not long after Denver Nuggets took the win.

The 34-year-old hasn’t fought since a July 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier in which he broke his leg.