One person died last night following a serious two vehicle collision on the Gracehill Road near Armoy, Co Antrim.

US honeymoon tourist dies in crash near Game of Thrones filming location

Independent.ie understands the deceased may have been an American tourist visiting Northern Ireland on his honeymoon. Police closed the road overnight as officers investigated the collision.

The crash occurred close to the Dark Hedges near the Bregagh Road.

The Dark Hedges have become a major tourist attraction since featuring in the popular Game of Thrones TV series.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a report of a two vehicle collision on the road at 7.10pm yesterday.

A rapid response paramedic and two A&E crews were sent to the scene.

Two patients were treated at the scene before being taken to Causeway Hospital in Coleraine.

The Northern Health Trust would not state the condition of the two patients last night.

Councillor Cara McShane said: "The news just coming through will reverberate around the community very quickly.

"I would like to express my sympathies on behalf of the people in this area. My thoughts and prayers are with all of those involved. I am hoping those injured make a quick recovery. It just re-emphasises for us all to take care on the roads.

"The infrastructure around the Dark Hedges needs looked at and it should become a priority for all statutory bodies."

The Sinn Fein councillor said there has been a huge increase in the number of tourists flocking to the area over the past five years. She added: "Clearly the infrastructure has not been developed in line with the increase in visitors.

"That goes for a huge part of our coastline as well. It is only a matter of time there will be more accidents unless urgent action is taken.

"Unfortunately any action has come too late for one family."

