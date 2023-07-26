US Embassy warns citizens to ‘keep a low profile’ on Dublin streets as Leo Varadkar admits garda recruitment target is ‘very hard’

US Embassy told visitors to avoid walking alone, especially at night, to avoid carrying large amounts of cash, and to keep expensive watches and jewellery hidden

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he hoped 200 gardaí would be recruited this week, but said it will more likely be around 90. Photo: Leah Farrell

American citizens have been issued a stark warning about personal safety in light of recent incidents of violence in Dublin.

The warning from the US Embassy in Dublin comes just days after a US tourist was left with serious injuries after an assault in the city centre.

It cites a number of safety measures that travellers should take, in what could damage Ireland’s international reputation as a welcoming destination for tourists.

Pressure is mounting on the Government over the policing of street crime. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar yesterday admitted the Government’s target of recruiting 1,000 new gardaí this year is going to be “very hard to meet”.

The latest security awareness alert was sent to US citizens in Ireland on Monday night.

It warned travellers to avoid walking alone, especially at night, to avoid carrying large amounts of cash and to keep expensive watches or jewellery hidden.

It also urged people to “keep a low profile”, limit their use of headphones or earbuds and to avoid staring at phones while moving through public areas.

Citizens were warned by the US government to “exercise good personal security” while travelling in light of “a number of recent incidents”.

They were also told not to place passports and valuable items “in the outer pockets of backpacks or purses or on tables in public places”.

The warning also told tourists to remain vigilant in unfamiliar locations.

“With a number of recent incidents reported in Irish media, the US Embassy in Dublin reminds US citizens to exercise good personal security practices while travelling,” the alert said.

“Travellers should safeguard valuables, such as credit cards and passports, and refrain from carrying large amounts of cash.”

It also warned: “Be vigilant. Pickpocketing, mugging, and ‘snatch and grab’ theft of mobile phones, watches and jewellery can occur.”

The embassy told people to “look up locations before you travel to them” and to not leave luggage unattended.

A spate of violent incidents in recent days has turned the spotlight on policing in Dublin.

Stephen Termini, from Buffalo, New York, was seriously injured following an assault on Talbot Street in Dublin city last week.

A 14-year-old boy appeared before a special sitting of the Children’s Court on Sunday charged with assault causing harm to the 57-year-old.

A garda investigation continues, and relatives are due to arrive in Ireland today to comfort Mr Termini, who was being treated in Beaumont Hospital.

In a separate incident, a man was assaulted and robbed on Jervis Street, late on Monday night.

There were a number of other assaults reported in Dublin on Monday. A man in his 40s was arrested for being intoxicated following a “disturbance” on Ormond Quay yesterday evening. Video seen by the Irish Independent of the incident shows a group of teens clashing with a man, with punches being thrown.

A woman in her 30s was also assaulted in Temple Bar and was transported to St James’ Hospital by ambulance.

The Taoiseach yesterday said he will be meeting Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to discuss the level of violent attacks, and seeking to find a way to recruit more gardaí. Mr Varadkar said he hoped 200 gardaí would be recruited this week, but said it will more likely be around 90.

“It’s going to be hard to reach the 1,000 target but we are not parting from it and part of my meeting with the Garda Commissioner next week will be seeing what we can do to improve recruitment.”

He said the Government “needs to look at” increasing the training allowance for gardaí and allowing them retire at 60 rather than 62 years old.

He also said the 35 year old age cap for new recruits should also be looked at to increase recruitment. He said 200 applications were turned down because they were over 35. The Taoiseach said there are “underlying issues” around addiction and poverty which also need to be addressed to crack down on crime. “Take the Northeast Inner-City area, there’s been a huge amount of money and resources pumped into that area. It has made a difference in people’s lives.

“I’ve been down there and seen the results of that. But we also know that on its own isn’t enough. So you need to be willing to tackle the causes of crime as well as tackling crime itself,” he added.

Mr Varadkar also revealed Mr Harris “impressed on” him that having “an unarmed police force is something of real value”. The Taoiseach previously said he would be open to arming rank and file gardaí, if the Commissioner asked for permission to do so

“I think having an unarmed police force makes sense and that’s the advice we’re getting very strongly from gardaí and that’s not to say that we don’t need to invest in the armed support units and ERU because we do,” he added. ​