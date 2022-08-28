US Ambassador to Ireland to officially open Kennedy Summer School in Wexford

The US Ambassador to Ireland, Claire Cronin, will officially open the Kennedy Summer School 2022 in two weeks.

On September 8 at 6pm, Ambassador Cronin will open the school at St Michael's Theatre, New Ross, and the public is invited to attend.

She will first address the crowd and then be interviewed by RTÉ as the annual summer school kicks off.

Billed as ‘a festival of Irish and American history, politics and culture,’ there will be over 40 guest speakers at this year's event, which takes place from September 8-10.

This will include the Irish American State Legislators’ Caucus and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris who will be giving the keynote address, and this year’s speakers' lunch.

US politician and grandson of Robert Kennedy, Joe Kennedy, will join the event remotely and there will also be a host of politicians, political commentators, correspondents, and leading global academics.

A spokesperson for the school said this year will focus on topical issues in Irish and US politics with leading expert speakers from both sides of the Atlantic along with a focus on the war in Ukraine and its political impact.

Director of the Kennedy Summer School, Larry Donnelly, said he is delighted that Ambassador Cronin will officially open the event.

"Being the first year that our event is back, as usual, is frankly a delight and we hope that the Ambassador, our guest speakers and all of our guests enjoy coming together once again for another memorable weekend,” he added.

"It is particularly special for me in that both Ambassador Cronin and I are proud eastern Massachusetts natives.”

Deputy CEO of Wexford Chamber, Emma Dunphy, said the Kennedy Summer School brings a world of high profile visitors to New Ross every year and takes the town “to the world stage time again”.

She added: "It is a festival that delivers in every sense for Wexford, in terms of economic contribution, shining a spotlight on Wexford. Its very sense of heritage and place.

"It will be a momentous occasion to welcome Ambassador Claire Cronin to Wexford, one that we are very much looking forward to.”