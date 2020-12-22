Urgent plea issued not to socialise in restaurants and bars as cases surge

21/12/2020 Dr Cillian De Gascun, Medical Virologist and Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory pictured this evening (Monday 21st December) at a Covid -19 update press conference at the Department of Health.....Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

An urgent plea to stop socialising and have a ‘stay-at-home’ family Christmas has been made as Covid-19 surges, plunging the country into a third wave of the virus.

The call was made by Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan last night, who urged people not to go to restaurants or pubs amid grave concern at the rapid escalation in Covid-19 cases.

It comes as fears that a super-charged new strain of the virus – which could be 70pc more transmissable and easier to catch – may be circulating although no confirmed cases have been found here yet.

Dr Holohan and Professor Philip Nolan, who tracks the virus, said although the potential driving force of the new strain could not be ruled out, the dramatic jump in infections was due to the pre-Christmas rush of socialising and mixing.

Another 727 cases of the virus were reported yesterday and the country could be heading for 900 cases a day by the end of December, and a critical daily toll as high as 1,300 by January 6.

Dr Holohan said: “Our current disease trends are gravely concerning. The situation has deteriorated rapidly in recent days.

“A total of 3,837 cases have been notified in the past seven days.

"The five-day rolling average has increased from 339 on December 17 to 616 on December 21, an 82pc increase.

“It is now as important as it was back in March to limit your contacts and protect your loved ones.”

Prof Nolan said the virus is transmitting very rapidly, “faster than we have seen at any point since March”.

“The case numbers are growing at least 5pc to 7pc per day and, of particular concern, across all age groups,” he added.

There was a significant rise in patients with Covid-19 in hospital yesterday, up to 241 after falling to under 200 in recent weeks. The number in intensive care is stable at 29.

There is a concerning increase in infection among people over 65 and over 85 and, like the first wave, these vulnerable groups are catching the virus early.

Particular concern has emerged that people who have been socialising will join Christmas get-togethers and pass on the virus.

The advice to people who have been “out and about” is not to mix with people in family gatherings to whom they could end up passing on the killer virus. All counties are experiencing a rise, with Dublin now back in as bad a situation as it was in October before the last lockdown.

Yesterday’s new cases included 311 in Dublin, 51 in Kilkenny, 48 in Wexford, 44 in Donegal and 44 in Cork. The remaining 229 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

Asked about the new strain identified by English scientists which has led to several countries banning flights from the UK, Dr Cillian De Gascun of the National Virus Reference Laboratory said the measures were correct because a precautionary approach was needed.

He said to date the new strain “has not been detected in Ireland”.

“However, as we know the variant has been circulating in the UK since September, therefore we cannot exclude the possibility that the variant is already in Ireland.

“We are prioritising the sequencing of cases with confirmed or suspected links to the UK.”

The R number, indicating how many others each infected person infects, should be less than 1 but is now at least at 1.5 or 1.6.

