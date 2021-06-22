Urgent appeal issued after Cork man Ryan Cody (23) goes missing in New York

Ryan Cody was last seen in Forest Hills, Queens, on Saturday night. Photo: Anthony Cody/Facebook.

An appeal has been issued for information on the whereabouts of Ryan Cody (23), a Cork native that has gone missing in New York City.

Mr Cody, who is a native of Fermoy, was last seen in Forest Hills, Queens, outside the Austin Public pub at 8pm on Saturday.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Ryan’s brother Anthony said anyone that spoke with Ryan on Saturday said he was “very disorientated and confused”.

Anthony said the family are “extremely worried” about Ryan.

He pleaded with anybody in the area that can to “get out and search for Ryan”.

“Any Irish people out there try come together and bring my baby brother home please,” Anthony said.

Over 7,000 people have shared Anthony’s appeal along with a picture of Ryan.

As of yesterday afternoon, the family still had heard nothing about Ryan’s whereabouts.

Ryan is six foot two or three, has blonde hair, and a samurai tattoo on his left arm.

“He lost his glasses and is virtually blind without them,’” Anthony told Irish Central.

“He was complaining about dizzy spells and was put into an Uber by his roommate on Saturday.

“He got out of the cab and never entered the hospital. He was last seen at 8 pm outside Austin Public.

“He was missing his glasses still and was visually confused and disoriented.”

Anthony added: "The reception at his apartment complex said they saw him at 10pm on Saturday night entering his apartment in Long Island City. His roommate arrived at 11:30pm and he wasn't there."

"We are all back here in Ireland worried sick and unsure what to do," Anthony said.

If anyone has any information on Ryan’s whereabouts, they should contact the NYPD or the Irish Consulate in New York.

This comes as another Irishman, Cian McLaughlin, is still missing two weeks after he was last seen in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Search operations for the 27-year-old Dubliner have been scaled back after extensive search operations of the park over a 10-day period.

Grand Teton National Park is a well-known spot for hiking in Wyoming and is 70km long and 40km wide and compromises more than 300,000 acres of mountains, lakes and rivers.

Anyone who has information regarding Mr McLaughlin's whereabouts is being asked to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch.

This can be done by calling or texting the tip line on 888-653-0009, by clicking ‘submit a tip’ online at www.nps.gov/ISB or by emailing nps_isb@nps.gov.