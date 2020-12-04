Urgent action needed to stop bullying and exploitation of doctors, some of whom work 90-hour weeks – report

Many doctors in Ireland feel badly treated. According to the report, some are considering their options abroad, while others are thinking of leaving the profession entirely. Photo: Reuters/Christian Hartmann

URGENT action is need to end bullying and excessive working hours suffered by Irish doctors while hundreds of consultant posts are unfilled, a new report warned today.

The report from the Medical Council, the regulatory body for doctors, found more than half of doctors said they were working 40 hours a week. One doctor who worked 90 hours a week said they were treated like robots.

And 1,135 doctors left the medical register in 2019, many blaming lack of support, excessive hours and resourcing issues.

Jantze Cotter, Director of Professional Competence, Research and Ethics with the Medical Council, said that the “provision of safe, quality patient care is challenged, as doctors report; working in poorly resourced services, working in excess of the European Working Time Directive hours, poor pay and burnout.

“This results in ongoing attrition of Ireland’s highly trained and experienced medical workforce.

“The patterns highlighted in previous reports are repeating themselves in 2019 and 2020. Only a commitment of collective, coordinated and planned action across stakeholders will produce solutions”.



The report shows that 23,558 doctors are now on the medical register in Ireland and 84.6pc are active. It highlights the strong reliance on junior doctors from abroad to support the Irish health service and the ongoing level of attrition resulting from lack of access to training, poor working conditions and natural retirement.



In 2019, there were 1,135 doctors who left the register and the majority planned to work in another country.



Some 16.2pc of those choosing to leave the register cited limited career progression in 2019; 14.8pc in 2020;



And 26.6pc cited family/personal reasons for withdrawal in 2019; 25.1pc in 2020.



Some doctors who left the register stated they were not returning to practice in Ireland due to poor working conditions in comparison to the country in which they are currently practising, and experienced doctors qualified outside of the EU could not access formal training programmes. These challenges impact directly on patient and professional safety, the report warned.



Responses from doctors included:



“Poor working conditions – hours, workload, support, pay.”

“Poor employer support, poor options for progression, poor pay, poor conditions.”

"I am disappointed with the lack of pay-scale parity for consultants. My co-trainees with lesser qualifications and experience have been awarded a higher salary. Despite a HSE circular that affirms the right of consultants from other EU countries to be paid at par, I was denied this right and offered a much lower salary. I have hence no option but to sadly move away from practicing medicine in Ireland, until this issue is resolved in favour of equality.”



Questioned about the impact of Covid-19, doctors replied:

“I had to be repatriated due to the Covid-19 pandemic to be with my family.”

“I am unsure about my future working plan. My priority currently is to be back to our home country. This is for my family to be in a more supportive environment due to the ongoing Covid-19 risks and potential second wave. I am making this voluntary withdrawal reluctantly and I hope to practice in Ireland again in the future.”

“I am moving back to Australia as I only intended to work in Ireland a short time for the experience, plus Covid has made plans more difficult.”

“I was planning to return to work in Ireland as a [role]. However the combined effects of Brexit and Covid-19 mean that this option is now unrealistic. I am therefore now planning to remain in the UK."

“Covid-19 management in Australia means I am not allowed to travel overseas, hence I am unable to work in Ireland until the travel situation is stable.”

“I had retired, went back on the register for Covid but was not needed. No reason to remain on register now.”

“I am over 60, have some health issues and am retiring as i no longer feel comfortable working in the Covid climate we are currently in.”

“In view of Covid and my underlying health issues, I am unable to continue working in an acute hospital/medical setting.”

Asked about wellbeing and progression, doctors commented:

"No flexible training, poor staffing of hospitals, many non-core activities with poor IT systems, feel I can progress further abroad.”

“The treatment of all healthcare professionals by the government and the serial mismanagement of the health system on political grounds. Too many non-core tasks [and] under-staffing.”

“The amount of bullying and disrespect I had to witness, the poor attitude to work out of hours by consultants and lack of support of junior staff I have never experienced in any other country I have worked. Lack of permanent consultant posts. This all made me feel too uncomfortable to continue.”

“Lack of permanent consultant posts and career progression. Disrespect and bullying of junior doctors [is] unbearable. Poor treatment and bullying of locum staff.”

“I've suffered enough”.

“It is completely unreasonable to expect doctors to work over 90 hours in a week and then provide no time to recover! Doctors are not robots. I am fully expecting to ultimately retire from medicine very shortly at 32 years of age due to the expectations placed on us, but I know that I want to at least give this profession another chance working somewhere else.”

“I feel undervalued and overworked at home. I did not want to become burnt out. So I moved to Australia in February to gain more experience and work in a more supported environment.”

"In New Zealand the job is better supported, fewer non-core tasks, more training, more course funding, better working hours, better staffing levels, and I get to avoid the contempt and disrespect you get from the Irish hospital system.”



Medical Council President, Dr Rita Doyle, said: “Despite the unprecedented nature of the past year for the Irish health system, the conclusions of this report provide a valuable insight into how the medical workforce needs to be supported and developed.



“Looking at the trends over the past few years, it’s certainly a positive development to see withdrawals from the register decreasing. However, much works remains to be done on making Ireland an attractive long-term prospect to our colleagues who completed their medical education outside the EU, and would like to specialise here in their chosen field.



“Recent changes to legislation to remove the barrier to access training for non-EEA qualified doctors is very welcome, but more needs to be done and training places need to be increased so we can fill vacant consultant roles."

