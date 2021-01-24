Upfront: Derval O’Rourke on the lessons she took away from sport

Derval O’Rourke (39), is a retired world champion sprint hurdler, author, businesswoman and a coach on RTÉ’s Ireland’s Fittest Family. She lives in Cork with her husband Peter and their two children, Dafne (5), and Archie (2).

What were you like as a little girl growing up in Douglas, Co Cork?

I loved the freedom of being out, running around on the green. I felt very constrained by the structure and authority in school. I was a very stubborn child. If I didn’t want to do something, I wouldn’t do it. And I was very determined. I wasn’t easily influenced. I have a five-year-old who is the same. I think, “Oh God, there I am.”

How do you feel about turning 40?

In the past 20 years, a couple of people close to me died at young ages. It made me extremely appreciative and grateful for ageing. I’m so fortunate that I’m still here and I’m carving out a life that I love and enjoy. Not everybody gets that chance.

What are you listening to?

A podcast called How I Built This with Guy Raz. I love stories about people who decide to do something and figure out how to do it.

Three words that describe you?

Driven, mischievous and chatty.

Did motherhood change you?

It made me far more empathetic and I’m very precious about my time. I want to make the most of it. I didn’t realise how life-changing kids would be. They are the core of our lives.

What drives you?

With work, I’m driven to adding value to people’s lives. When I came up with derval.ie, it was about making life easier for women by encouraging them to eat well and move more. It bothered me that my friends and I weren’t minding ourselves after we had kids. I really care about being independent and making decisions for myself. I don’t want to work for anybody else. Athletes who have done individual sports as a profession have a skill set that is aligned to being entrepreneurs. They are self starters.

Who are your role models?

My dad worked in Ford and he had a really strong work ethic. That made a lifelong impression on me. During my running career, Munster rugby players were really motivating. Paul O’Connell once said, “Munster — we’re better when we’re bitter.” I used to get so cross when things didn’t work out. I had to channel it and he gave me a good way to do it. As a girl, watching Sonia O’Sullivan’s athletic successes made me believe I could take on the world.

You are a European medallist and a three-time Olympian. Are you still as competitive as ever?

I’m not too physically competitive anymore. But Covid made me take up tennis and I’m ridiculously competitive about that. I’m nearly 40, I’ve never played before and I don’t have any of the skills but in my mind, I’m always Serena Williams. I enjoy inflicting loss. But when my husband plays with me, I always lose. I’m a terrible loser.

Did Covid-19 change you?

I’d been trying to juggle, workwise and when a lot of it was cancelled, it didn’t bother me. It made me re-prioritise, and I’m glad for that.

Best advice you ever got?

Early in my career, a guy helped me with races. He said, “You are really spirited and you work really hard. The results will come and then they’ll see it.” It helped me not care about what people thought about me. It’s the same with the business. I started thinking about it four years ago and now we have five full-time employees and two part-time. It is two years old now and I built it from nothing.

Best piece of advice you give?

I’m going to share Donncha O’Callaghan’s line. I was worried about something last year and he said to me, “You’re a swan, don’t worry about the ducks.” In other words, why worry about people who are doing different things to you when what you’re doing is special.

What do you do for laughs?

I train with Peter. The other day he designed a kettle-bell circuit and picked exercises that he didn’t think I could do anymore. I could totally do them all, and I was so smug.

