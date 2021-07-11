Updated flyer issued for missing Irish hiker in US Cian McLaughlin

An updated flyer has been issued by the park in the United States where Irish hiker Cian McLaughlin went missing.

The 27-year-old went missing while on a hiking trail in the Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming.

He was last seen on June 8 and an extensive search operation was launched following his disappearance.

The park announced that there has been no new information received on the Dubliner, however, it has issued an updated flyer containing information on items he had on him at the time of his disappearance.

It reads: “Last seen late afternoon/ early evening on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, hiking on the south side of the Bradley/ Taggar Moraine, headed south towards Taggart Lake.

"If you have seen Cian, or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact NPS Investigative Services Branch.”

The flyer then includes photos of the items Mr McLaughlin had on him and asks anyone who may find these items to call or text the tip line at 888-653-0009.

These items include a red apple watch, a red iPhone 12 mini, a white short sleeve t-shirt and wire-rimmed sunglasses.

It is also believed he may have been wearing a hat, shorts and hiking boots.

No new info has been reported about missing hiker Cian McLaughlin. The park continues to request any info the public may have that may aid in locating McLaughlin. An updated flyer is being posted with items he was last known to have. Latest info (6/23/21): https://t.co/0mf8Y8UQSO pic.twitter.com/C4eleZOUlK — Grand Teton National Park (@GrandTetonNPS) July 9, 2021

No evidence of Cian has been found since his car was found in a car park almost a month ago.

Grand Teton National park is 70km long and 40km wide and comprises more than 300,000 acres of mountains, lakes and rivers.

Search teams had been looking for Cian since June 10 but the US Park Service announced that it was scaling back the search for Mr McLaughlin a few days after this.