Up to 90pc of commuters still wearing face masks, claims union as it demands extra month of mandatory mask wearing

Up to 90pc of people are still wearing masks on buses and trains, the leader of a major transport union has said.

General secretary of the National Bus and Railworkers Union Dermot O’Leary said face coverings were still widely used on transport services as mandatory mask rules lifted yesterday.

The National Transport Authority is still recommending that customers wear a face covering although public health rules mean it is advisory.

It also recommends that people who want to avoid large crowds travel off peak, windows are left open to improve ventilation, and leap cards and cashless payments used where possible.

“Our people around the country are telling us that the wearing of face coverings is as high as 90pc in some parts of Dublin, and certainly no less than 70pc,” said Mr O’Leary yesterday.

“Bear in mind, people may be concerned as buses are more or less back to full capacity, and people are aware of the fact. It’s the same with the trains.

“We are disappointed that the government did not wait another while but there is no going back. It is what it is,” he said.

In a letter to Taoiseach Michael Martin last week, he said frontline members are “extremely concerned” at the removal of the requirement to wear face coverings on buses, trains and tram.

He called for at least an extra month of mandatory wearing of face coverings on public transport.

“In making the case for public transport, we believe that protection deficits exist across some transport modes,” he said. “A large proportion of Bus Éireann’s fleet does not have protective screens fitted. Those same buses do not have windows that can be opened to facilitate ventilation.

“The vast majority of Iarnród Éireann’s rolling stock does not have windows that open. Additionally, customer service staff on our rail network are required, as part of their duty, to interact close-to and directly with commuters.”

The National Transport Authority said it is continuing to ask customers to wear a face covering in accordance with public health guidance.

“We have observed a continued very high level of mask wearing on public transport today and we will continue to request feedback from operators on the level of mask wearing as we move forward,” said a spokesperson yesterday.

Meanwhile, sources at Transdev said around 60pc of Luas customers were wearing a mask.

General secretary of retail union Mandate, Gerry Light, said it wanted the rule change to be stalled.

“Our overall position didn’t change but they’ve gone ahead and today is mask free Monday,” he said. “I would put in the proviso that in anticipation of them not changing their mind, we are still saying best practice needs to be adhered to.

“I just went for a quick cup of coffee. You walk to the door and the first thing you think is, ‘Where is my mask?’

“Why not be guided by the workers? If they’re wearing a mask they’re sending you a message that they want you to be fully protected.”