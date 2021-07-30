Up to 40,000 fans to be allowed in Croke Park for GAA finals

Up to 40,000 football and hurling fans are to be allowed attend the GAA Championship Finals in Croke Park.

A further 24,000 supporters will be permitted to attend the semi finals for both the football and hurling championship games

Meanwhile, around 25,000 fans will be allowed shout on the Irish in team in their World Cup Qualifiers in the Aviva Stadium against Azerbaijan on 4th September and Serbia on September 7.

Sports Minister Jack Chambers has been engaging with the sporting organisations about increasing capacity at events in the coming months

“I am delighted to announce increased attendances for the All-Ireland semi-finals and finals as well as two World Cup Qualifiers,” Mr Chambers said.

“This is an important signal of how far we have come as a country. From the start of this process I stated we wanted to be ambitious around getting supporters back in stadia all around the country and the figures for the upcoming games show that is exactly what is happening.”

“I am really pleased we have implemented a very careful return of crowds starting with smaller numbers at first and gradually increasing over the summer months. The pilot events have been a great success and have shown how live sporting and other events can be held in a safe manner,” he added.