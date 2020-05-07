Up to 26 people may have died in one nursing home, Dáil told

AS many as 26 people may have died in one nursing home in the North-East, the Dáil has been told.

Sinn Féin TD Ruairí Ó Murchú raised the case of Dealgan House nursing home in Co Louth and said he had seen figures suggesting the deaths were linked to Covid-19.

He asked Mr Harris if the number of deaths is correct and highlighted calls among families for an investigation into what happened.

The RCSI Hospital Group has taken over control of the home last month when there were around ten deaths.

Mr Ó Murchú said that staff at the home have been told that workers from the RCSI will no longer be present in Dealgan House by the weekend.

He said the RCSI hospital group has said it remains in control of the home but "will not say for how long and crucially have not outlined when and under what conditions the RCSI will hand back operational control to the owners of the nursing home”.

He also asked Health Minister Simon Harris if he was aware of allegations that the owners of the home had contacted the HSE about the "worsening situation" there ten days before the RCSI group took control.

Mr Harris did not confirm the number of deaths and said he would have to liaise with the HSE to answer Mr Ó Murchú's questions including the one on RCSI involvement.

He said he knew the hospital group has been “playing a pro-active role”.

He extended his sympathies to the families and workers involved.

