Up to 200 families approved for mortgage-to-rent scheme risk losing deals due to Government clampdown on cuckoo funds

Up to 200 families approved for the mortgage-to-rent (MTR) scheme are at risk of their deals being scrapped as an unintended consequence of the Government clampdown on cuckoo funds, the Irish Independent has learned.

The families, all of whom were deep in arrears on their mortgages, had made agreements with Home For Life, an MTR scheme approved by the Department of Housing, to keep distressed debtors in their homes.

However, Home For Life does not qualify for an exemption from new rules limiting bulk-buying of housing by investment funds and the deals will now not go ahead.

It is understood that Home For Life was about to close on the purchase of 60 homes this week, but froze the transaction when Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien authorised new guidelines on May 20 that added extra stamp duty costs to the deal.

Another 140 families were approved for deals in June and July, but have now been told that the finances no longer work and the agreements must be scrapped.

Adding stamp duty pushed the cost of acquisition and refurbishment to more than 100pc of the typical property value, making the deals unviable to finance commercially - despite deep writedowns offered by the lenders.

In total, the new rules are believed to have added nearly €2m in notional extra costs to the acquisition of the 200 homes.

It is believed that the Government only intends to resolve the issue in the Finance Bill at the end of the process for Budget 2022, leaving potentially hundreds more families vulnerable.

The Department of Housing has been asked for comment.

The mortgage-to-rent scheme has been heavily promoted by Government and is seen by many experts as the best solution for borrowers in the deepest arrears, who instead of losing ownership of their home, get to stay on as tenants for life.

MTR schemes buy homes from owners in acute arrears whoa are in danger of losing their houses to repossession. With the permission of the lender and in consultation with the local authority, families clear their mortgage by selling their house to the MTR provider and rent it back at an affordable rate with the option to buy it again after five years.

Home For Life was founded in 2019 and initially raised €75m to acquired up to 1,500 homes. It also retained an option to raise another €160m in financing from AIB.