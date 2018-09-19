Up to 140,000 homes, farms and businesses without power - ESB

ESB Networks have confirmed that up to 140,000 homes, farms and businesses are without power this morning.

Crews are currently working to restore power to those affected by the extreme weather conditions as Storm Ali sweeps across the country.

"The damage is mainly attributable to fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of the high winds," a spokesperson said in a statement.

"Gale force winds from Storm Ali with gusts of over 140 km/h have caused damaged to the electricity network affecting more than 140,000 homes, farms and businesses. The damage is mainly attributable to fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of the high winds."

The storm is expected to move eastwards as the morning continues.

ESB Networks apologises for any inconvenience caused.

They said they have mobilised repair crews "who are currently working in very difficult conditions to restore power as quickly as possible to affected customers, once it is safe to do so".

The areas most affected include by the power outages:

Cavan

Sligo

Galway

Thurles

Castlebar

Tralee

Portlaoise

Mullingar

Dundalk

