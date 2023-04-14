Up for the challenge? Two of the favourites to take on RTÉ’s €306,000-a-year top job

As RTÉ director-general Dee Forbes prepares to leave her role after seven years, it seems an unexpected furore over who will be named as her replacement has erupted behind-the-scenes.

With reports of a “fraught” meeting of RTÉ board members last week, two names have been linked with the €306,000-a-year-role, which comes with huge challenges.

We take a look at the top candidates.

Kevin Bakhurst

Up until recently, Kevin Bakhurst (57) appeared to be a “shoo-in” for RTÉ’s top job.

Given his previous roles at both the national broadcaster and back in his native Britain, at the BBC, he has both the relevant experience and the length of tenure to be a good fit for the demanding role.

He was also deputy DG at RTÉ for two years so would have first-hand experience of what is expected.

Born in Barnet, north London, he went to Haberdashers’ Aske’s Boys’ School in Elstree, Hertfordshire, and studied Modern Languages at St John’s College, Cambridge.

He began working at the BBC in the late 1990s, producing its coverage of major news events like the Hong Kong handover in 1997.

He produced the BBC News coverage of the Hong Kong handover in 1997 and has worked extensively in Brussels and Washington, including on the coverage of President Barack Obama’s inauguration.

He was editor of the BBC’s Ten O’Clock News between 2003 and 2005, during which time the programme won several awards.

These included accolades for coverage of the 2004 Madrid attacks and the London bombings in 2005.

He was then appointed controller of the BBC News Channel and editor of the One O’Clock News from 2005 until September 2012.

He was also deputy head of the BBC Newsroom from 2010-2012.

He made the jump to RTÉ in September 2012 when he was appointed as its new managing director of news and current affairs.

He said at the time that it was one of the few jobs that could have enticed him to leave the BBC.

He was described by former RTÉ DG Noel Curran as having “huge and varied experience, a proven track record and key leadership skills”. ​

Mr Bakhurst then took over the role of deputy DG at RTÉ for two years and, in 2016, he went for the role of DG but lost out to Dee Forbes.

He currently works as the group director at Ofcom where he is responsible for its broadcasting and online content.

​

David McRedmond

This is not the first time that Dublin native David McRedmond (60) has been linked with RTÉ’s top job.

In 2010 when Cathal Goan was gearing up to vacate the role, his name was mentioned as a possible replacement.

But as chief executive of rival station TV3 (now Virgin Media), he was heavily invested in transforming the fortunes of the independent station and ruled out jumping ship at the time.

Interestingly, his sister worked at RTÉ as did his father Louis, who was credited with getting the licence for the company to launch RTÉ Two.

Mr McRedmond graduated from UCD in 1986 with an MA in History and moved to London with dreams of becoming a journalist.

He ended up instead getting a job on the floor of bookseller Waterstone’s before working his way up to become a buyer and then a manager, opening outlets in the US. The chain was sold on to WH Smith but McRedmond was asked to stay on to run its travel retail business.

He was working in America for the company when he was head-hunted to work for Eircom in January 2000, initially running its non-core assets. From there, he went on to Eir Ireland in 2002 and spent four years with them.

His first foray into the broadcasting world came in December 2006 when he was appointed CEO of TV3, a role he held for nine years.

He earned plaudits for helping to transform the company during the recession and ensuring it was a profitable entity up until its sale to Liberty Global in December 2015.

He also had the foresight to acquire a new site at Ballymount to build a €3m state-of-the-art high-definition studio.

As far back at 2010, he was predicting how TV3 was not longer just a broadcaster but a “producer of content”.

“That’s the vital shift that broadcasters have to make,” he said.

He took over the role of CEO at An Post in September 2016, a position he still holds.

He’s also non-executive chairperson at Eir and non-executive director at Premier Lotteries Ireland.​

​When asked about the current recruitment process, an RTÉ spokesperson said it is “ongoing and it is not appropriate for RTÉ to comment at this time”.