‘Unworkable’: Eamon Ryan’s proposal to exempt small communities from ban on sale of turf ridiculed by opposition

Opposition politicians have described Eamon Ryan’s proposed solution to the turf wars as “unworkable” as he engages in a week of political consultations.

Coalition leaders were told in a meeting last night that people who rely on turf in rural areas should continue to do so.

It is understood that the meeting heard emphasis from the Fine Gael side of the Coalition that there is a need to ensure that “traditional” practices are to be kept and that progress is being made.

The parliamentary parties across the coalition are due to be briefed on the issue tomorrow.

The Indo Daily: Running on empty: Why you could soon be rationing your fuel

Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy mocked the proposed exemption of townlands and villages of fewer than 500 people from the ban on the sale and distribution of turf next September.

“Are places with 501 residents going to meet and decide on the two people they need to expel in order to comply with the new regulations?” he asked.

Sinn Féin, which has tabled a Dáil motion on the issue this week, says the only way out is to financially support the most vulnerable in moving out of the fuel poverty that sees people predominantly rely on turf.

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice, who holds turbary rights and says he will not be able to supply turf to his daughter who lives four miles from his home, also said the solution envisaged would not end the matter.

Read More

“Minister Ryan’s statement does nothing to resolve issues,” he said. “Firstly does he recognise turbary? Does he recognise fee-simple and acquired and family rights?

“Secondly does he recognise historical renting of sources of fresh turf that a person rears themselves? Does he recognise those that gave up their bog for designation to help the State? There is a simple way this can be resolved, like the timber regulations over a three-year period that get the moisture content under 25pc by working with industry.”

He said he believed peat briquettes were sound at 15pc moisture content, with wet wood and smoky coal the intended targets.

“They can work to achieve that dryness with fuel merchants and filling stations. If it is about particles in the air through wet fuel being burned and causing pollution, there is no need to complicate it.”

Mr Fitzmaurice added it was very hard to legislate without consequences, as the

minister had pointed out. “But there needs to be a transition, because 3,500 people die in fuel poverty each year.

“But that’s while 7,000 tonnes of coal is burned in Moneypoint every day, with six articulated lorry loads of diesel to keep lights on by one semi-state. And we burn tyres in Limerick under licence.

“The reality is there are 10 to 12 years at most left of the generation that burns turf, as they are the older generation and all new houses now have modern heating systems. So why pick a fight with something that’s going to phase itself out?” he said.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil backbencher Barry Cowen said the reported climbdown reported in yesterday’s Irish independent is not sufficient. He is understood to have written to the minister to say it fails to protect or exempt many vulnerable households.

In his letter, he argued that proposals contained in a Dáil response and in yesterday’s Irish Independent “do little to assure many vulnerable households, who can’t unfortunately move at the pace of transition we’d like, of our understanding of their predicament”.

New improved sustainable home heating options are coming to the market, while regulations now restrict the use of solid fuel systems in new builds, he said.

“Many such households have no access to bogs or turbary rights of their own. They need to retain options to purchase their supply from local commercial cutters to meet heating and in some cases hot water and cooking facilities.

“Restricting such options to areas of less than 500 population is not a solution.”