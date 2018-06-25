'Unwarranted and regrettable' - Council slams industrial action by Cork Fire Brigade

CORK City Council has described as "unwarranted and regrettable" unofficial industrial action by Cork Fire Brigade members.

The dispute is over the non-payment of back monies to staff under the Public Services Agreement (PSA).

The action began last Friday and involves fire fighters declining to undertake a number of non-frontline duties. These include entering incident calls on the Incident Recording System, undertaking drills and training as well as limiting overtime crewing.

Cork City Council insisted that the action is "a complete breach of the PSA and established industrial relations procedures and practices."

The council stressed that it has paid firefighters increases due under the PSA. However, back monies were due in relation to these increases but the council insisted it is precluded from paying these monies until the firefighters are in full compliance with the terms of the PSA.

"The current unofficial actions of members of Cork City Fire Service are unwarranted and regrettable," a city council spokesperson said. "The city council remains as always available to meet with official trade union representatives with the objective of bringing these unofficial actions to a timely and constructive conclusion."

One fire fighter stressed that the stand-off is borne out of "pure frustration" at the failure of the council to pay back monies which everyone involved agreed is now owing.

