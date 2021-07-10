Unvaccinated under-18s will be allowed to dine indoors with vaccinated adults under latest plans

UNVACCINATED children will be allowed into bars and restaurants provided they are accompanied by a vaccinated adult under plans to reopen indoor hospitality before July 26.

Plans to ensure families can eat indoors during the holiday season are being finalised by Government officials and representatives from the hospitality sectors this weekend.

The Government will rush through new legislation this week in a bid to get indoor hospitality reopened the following week and possibly before the weekend of July 24 and 25.

Among the proposals being considered are that ‘family units’ with unvaccinated children may be asked to sit in a separate area of a bar or restaurant where there are spaces of up to two metres between tables.

However the proposals are unlikely to be finalised until Monday at the earliest.

Restaurants and bars will have to operate a booking policy for indoor dining and drinking and a time limit may also apply.

Verifying a person’s vaccinated or immunity status is likely to be done partly using the EU’s Digital Covid Certificate system with these certs due to be issued to millions of people from Monday.

A national media campaign will be launched to explain to the general public and businesses how the new system will work.

Compliance inspections will be carried out by Fáilte Ireland, the Health and Safety Authority and Environmental Health Officers.

The legislation, which will amend the 1947 Public Health Act, will go before the Cabinet on Tuesday before making its way through the Dáil and Seanad later in the week.

Once it passes the Oireachtas, the new legislation will require the signature of President Michael D Higgins before it can be enacted.