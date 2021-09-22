Unvaccinated children with no Covid-19 symptoms allowed stay in school from Monday even if they are a close contact

Children who are unvaccinated and have no symptoms of Covid-19 will be allowed stay in school from Monday if they are close contacts of a confirmed case.

The change is set to come into force despite 90 outbreaks of Covid-19 in schools last week.

Up to now an unvaccinated child had to restrict their movements for at least ten days and show a clear test before returning to school.

That will now change from Monday and will mean a major reduction in the estimated 1,200 children a day who had to miss school as a result.

Fully vaccinated children and those who had Covid-19 in previous months were already exempt from restriction of movements unless they had symptoms.

The decision was made by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nepht) at its meeting last week.

Children with symptoms will still have to self isolate and have a test.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said today he accepted the recommendations.

From Monday the following will apply:

Automatic contact tracing of close contacts in childcare facilities and primary education will be discontinued (not including special education facilities).

Testing of asymptomatic close contacts in childcare facilities and primary education will be discontinued (not including special education facilities).

Children aged 13yrs or under, who are identified as close contacts in childcare, educational settings, special education settings or other non-household settings and who are asymptomatic will no longer be required to restrict movements, unless indicated by the local public health team.

Children aged 13yrs or under who are identified as household close contacts in household settings will still be required to restrict movements and get tested, regardless of symptomatic status.

Public health advice remains that any child aged 13yrs or under who displays symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should rapidly self-isolate and not attend school or to socialise until 48 hours after they are symptom free.

Minister Donnelly said: “Throughout the pandemic, we have done our utmost to protect our school communities from the serious risks posed by COVID-19. The latest data indicates that schools continue to be a low-risk environment for

transmission of COVID-19. As such, I am happy to be in a position today to announce these significant updates to contact tracing in our school environments.

“If you have any concerns or notice symptoms in members of your family, the public health advice remains to self-isolate and arrange a test as soon as possible. You should not attend school, or work or socialise.”

Public health doctors believe that the Covid-19 situation in schools has now stabilised.

Parents and teachers are due to receive clearer information later this week as guidelines from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (Hpsc) are drawn up.

Exceptions are expected in cases where children may be particularly vulnerable to infection due to health issues.

Earlier today it emerged the number of Covid-19 outbreaks in schools more than doubled last week, striking 90 schools.

They led to 412 linked pupils and staff being infected.

Among the outbreaks 78 were primary schools, 11 in post-primary schools and one in a special education, according to the latest report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The report said there were nine outbreaks reported in childcare facilities with 33 confirmed linked cases.

One new university/college related outbreak was reported with seven confirmed linked cases.

Overall there were 198 outbreaks in different settings.

The report highlighted four new nursing home outbreaks.