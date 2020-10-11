'Unusually cold' temperatures on the way

Met Éireann said the next week will see very unsettled condition

Wrap up because Met Eireann has forecasted the next week to be unusually cold for this time of year, however, the rain will at least stay away.

Earlier forecasts had suggested that some nights were expected to reach freezing conditions but now it is not predicted to go below 2C.

Tuesday and Wednesday night will be the coldest of the week with lowest temperatures of 2C-5C expected. Highest temperatures of 11C-14C during the day.

The last of the heavy rain is expected to move away after today. Showery outbreaks of rain are expected in the northwest on Monday and Tuesday but these will ease in the morning.

A Met Eireann forecaster said: “A few isolated showers persisting in Ulster this morning but mostly dry elsewhere with sunny spells developing. However, cloud will gradually build from the Atlantic through the afternoon, with rain and drizzle arriving on western coasts later in the evening.

“Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees, in a light northwesterly or variable breeze, increasing moderate southerly on Atlantic coasts later.”

Read More

Heavy rain is expected tonight, especially in the west and southwest with lowest temperatures dropping from four to six degrees early in the night in the east with lows of seven to ten degrees elsewhere and becoming generally milder as the night progresses.

“Any residual rain on the east coast will clear off early on Monday morning to leave a bright and mostly dry day, with sunny spells developing,” said the forecaster.

“Some scattered showers will continue to affect northern and western coasts however. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees, in moderate to fresh northwesterly winds.

"Overall, a good deal of dry weather developing during the week. Temperatures will remain pretty consistent around normal or a little below."

Online Editors