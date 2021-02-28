'Unsung heroes' of pandemic in the nation's supermarket aisles

Oisín Flannery is a teenage recruit in the army of supermarket workers keeping the nation supplied with food and other necessities in the midst of the pandemic.

When he accepted a job offer in a Lidl supermarket in Co Galway last April, he joined the ranks of Ireland's essential workers.

Workers such as Oisín are among the tens of thousands of people who leave home each day to keep the country going while the rest of the population are advised to stay indoors for their own safety.

Supermarket workers are "the unsung heroes", and those with vulnerable loved ones at home should be considered for earlier vaccination against Covid-19, said Duncan Graham, chief executive of the Retail Excellence group, which represents retailers.

Key workers in essential jobs who cannot avoid a high risk of exposure to Covid-19 are currently 10th on the Department of Health vacc- ination list, which divides the population into 15 groups. They are just ahead of "people who are essential to education and who face disease exposure".

Oisín (19) travels from his home in Peterswell to work as a customer assistant in the Gort branch of Lidl, where he has got used to wearing a mask for eight hours a day. A corner-forward on the succ- essful Galway under-20 county hurling team, he said he was happy to wait for whenever vaccinations come along.

His morning shift includes stacking shelves and attending to the meat and poultry sections. Refilling hand sanitisers in the store is done throughout the day.

"Sometimes customers thank us for coming to work and keeping the shelves stacked. We're just doing our bit. I get a good bit of satisfaction from the job," he said.

Deputy store manager Sinéad Skehill (25), from Kilchreest, is the goalkeeper for Saint Thomas's GAA club camogie team. She said the pandemic was "very chall- enging" in the early days, but there was a great team in the store that was well supported with all the safety measures.

Lidl's policy to prioritise elderly customers between 9am and 11am was her favourite safety measure. It gives older people the opportunity to get out of their homes with the chance of a brief chat with others in a safe place.

"They can feel cooped-up at home, and they will tell us how lockdown is affecting them and how they really appreciate the work that we do," Sinéad said.

Carley Dennan (30) is a duty manager at SuperValu in Blackrock, Co Dublin, in charge of the check-outs and human resources.

Among the staff of 112 is her partner, Gavin, a senior duty manager. They have a daughter, Eva (8), and a seven-year-old son, Max, and have tried to work alternate days for childcare and home-schooling reasons during lockdown.

When the pandemic first struck, there was a level of anxiety among staff and customers, "but we just kept getting on with it. Everybody kept turning up for work and did their best," Carley said.

"In those early days, we had customers expressing gratitude and saying, 'Thank you so much'.

"I suppose we all didn't realise how important we were.

"And for many customers, we might be the only people they see or speak to in their whole day."

There are many extra duties involved in keeping everyone safe, including not allowing crowds to form in the trolley areas or at the entrance, Carley said.

Sarah Turner (40) is manager of the Aldi supermarket on John Joe Sheehy Road in Tralee, Co Kerry. She and her husband Aiden have two children, Amy (11) and AJ (8).

She said she was glad things calmed down after those first few days of the pandemic last year when people crowded into shops all over Ireland, bulk-buying toilet rolls and beans and anything else they could get.

All shops are much safer now, and there is a strong team spirit in the store.

While Sarah had no wish to get a vaccination ahead of other groups, she accepts customers and staff would feel a stronger sense of security if early vaccinations were available.

"I have two members of staff who have vulnerable family members and want to keep working and keep feeding the nation," she said.

"I think those workers with vulnerable loved ones at home should be vaccinated soon, if possible."

Sunday Independent